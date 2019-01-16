Curtain Up On Free Mixer at Lompoc Theatre

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites the community to attend a mixer, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the historic Lompoc Theatre building, 100 Block of North H Street, Lompoc. Lompoc Valley Chamber mixers are free to attend and open to the public.
Co-hosted by the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance and the Lompoc Theatre Project, there will be wine and appetizers, plus opportunities to explore and tour the old Lompoc Theatre building.
The public is encouraged to view the renovations and progress of the Lompoc Theatre, as well as discover upcoming events for both the Lompoc Theatre Project and the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance.
— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.