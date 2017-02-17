Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:01 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Reuseable Cups Making Debut Peformance at Lobero

By Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation | February 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation has announced its newest green initiative, reusable Klean Kanteen pint cups, now for sale now at concessions.

The foundation is partnering with the Santa Barbara Bowl to fill both venues’ souvenir cups and work toward a greener concert experience. Reusable Klean Kanteen Pint cups can be purchased to use at the Lobero or at the Bowl to save single-use cups from the trash.

In 2015 the Lobero became Santa Barbara’s first Green Business-certified historic building and theatrical venue, and the foundation hopes to build on that momentum.

For the foundation, tackling an issue like single-use cups seems like a good place to go next, as the Lobero features live performances with concessions almost 200 nights per year, creating a possibility for thousands of single-use cups to be thrown away.

As a historic building and cultural landmark, the foundation is conscious of the Lobero's lasting presence in the Santa Barbara community, and views adapting sustainable practices as a practical way to ensure the theater's continuing vitality.

Just like bringing your own bag to the store or mug to the coffee shop, theater patrons are invited to bring their reusable cups whenever they attend live music at a Santa Barbara venue.

The Lobero Theatre is a Santa Barbara County Green Business. To earn the certification, it has implemented solutions to improve efficiency in electricity and water use, and implement a sustainable transportation plan for staff members.

This certification marks several years of gradual changes to ensure environmentally safe practices at the Lobero.

That includes Santa Barbara’s Recycling and Foodscraps Recycling Programs requiring use of compostable and biodegradable plates, flatware and paper products at all Lobero events, concessions and receptions.

The county's Green Business Program helps businesses operate in an environmentally responsible manner by providing resources and assistance including workshops and trainings, on-site visits and evaluation.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara is part of The California Green Business Program, a statewide group supporting and promoting green businesses at the state and national levels. For more information, visit greenbizsbc.org.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre Foundation.

 

