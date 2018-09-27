Curtain Rising on New Teen Theater Company in Santa Barbara

Lights Up!, Teen Theatre Conservatory, is coming to the Sana Barbara stage to provide local teens, ages 12-18, with professional acting, singing and dance training in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Lights Up! school-year theater program will culminate in a mid-year play and a spring musical production at the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Actors can audition 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at 531 E. Cota St., with no commitment to sign up. Auditions will be low-stress and fun. Actors may come prepared with a song and a monologue, or scripts and easy songs will be provided.

Visit www.lightsUpSB.com to schedule an audition time.

Parents are invited to attend the Lights Up! open house just outside the audition studio to learn more about the Musical Track; Acting Intensive Track; and the Combined Musical and Acting Intensive Track programs.

Lights Up! staff includes Jackson Gillies, vocal coach; Betsy Woyach, of Momentum Dance, choreographer; and Amy Love, director.

Love is a trained theater director from New York, with a MFA degree in directing for the theater, and has enjoyed a career in film and television production in Los Angeles.

She has taught and directed productions at several Santa Barbara schools and has directed at Ensemble Theater Company, and, in Los Angeles, at Stella Adler Theater.

For more information, visit www.lightsUpSB.com or email: [email protected]

— Kim Collins for Lights Up! Theater Company.