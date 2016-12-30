Curtis Runs Away From Saugus for SB Holiday Classic Title

Boys Basketball

The speed and quickness of Washington's Curtis High wore down Saugus in the fourth quarter and carried the Vikings to a 97-68 victory in the championship game of the Santa Barbara High Holiday Classic on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Leading by nine (65-56) going into the fourth quarter, Curtis capitalized on three straight Saugus turnovers and blew the game open. Zach Paulson nailed three consecutive three-pointers to expand the Vikings' lead to 78-58 with 5:09 left in the quarter.

Curtis (9-1), the No. 7 team in Washington's 4A Class, showed no signs of fatigue as it continued pushing the ball hard to the basket in the final quarter of its fourth straight game.

John Moore, who attacked the basket relentlessly, led the Vikings with 26 points, Sindou Diallo scored 19 (13 in the second half) and Matthew McMillan had 15. Leading the high-energy attack was slick point guard Tashon Brown.

Zach Phipps scored 26 points and Anthony McIntyre had 16 for Saugus (9-3).

The Centurions fought back from a 16-point deficit in the first half. A lay-in by Phipps cut the deficit to eight (40-32) with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. Curtis answered with a driving shot to make a 42-32 game at the half.

A three-pointer by Phipps brought Saugus to within six (58-52) in the third quarter, but Glaze answered with a three-point play for the Vikings.

Curtis put the game out of reach with a 17-2 run in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

In other action, Buena defeated Westlake for third place, Santa Barbara was edged by Arroyo Grande in the fifth-place game (54-53), Coast Union defeated Carpinteria for seventh place, Bishop Diego fell to Costa Mesa in the 13th-place game.

Arroyo Grande 54, Santa Barbara 53

Austin Lind scored a team-high 15 points for the Dons, Morgan Peus had 11 and Ben Brown chipped in nine in the loss.

Peus hit a three-pointer to bring Santa Barbara within one point with 2.5 seconds left. The Dons then stole the ball but missed a desperation shot for the win.

Costa Mesa 65, Bishop Diego 61

Mitchell Cota led the Cardinals with 20 points, Will Goodwin added 16 and Dylan Streett chipped in 11.

"We just couldn't get stops when we needed them," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "I felt both teams were pretty evenly matched but we just couldn't get stops at critical times throughout the game."

Costa Mesa's Osman Hefner led all scorers with 25 points, while teammate Nico Dasca added 20.