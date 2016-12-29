Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Curtis, Saugus Reach SB Holiday Classic Final

Santa Barbara to play Arroyo Grande for 5th; Bishop wins first tourney game

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 29, 2016 | 8:57 p.m.

Curtis High of Washington picked up its defensive intensity in the second half Thursday and pulled away from Buena, 79-69, to reach the championship game of the Santa Barbara High Holiday Classic at J.R. Richards Gym.

Curtis will face Saugus, a 74-71 overtime winner over Westlake in the other semifinal.

Saugus fell behind by one point after Westlake went on an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter. But the Centurions regrouped and took the game into overtime. They made a couple drives to the basket and knocked down free throws in the extra period to pull out the win.

Curtis forced turnovers and scored easy baskets in the second half to overcome Buena's 10 three-pointers in the first half.

The championship game is at 7:30 p.m., Friday. Buena and Westlake play for third place at 6 p.m. and Vallivue, Idaho takes on Santa Fe in the consolation championship at 4:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara plays in the fifth-place game against Arroyo Grande at 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara 58, Coast Union 41

Ben Brown scored 26 points and well at the defensive end to lead the Dons.

"He really was big for us today," said assistant coach Joseph Bregante.

The Dons stepped up their defense in the second half, holding Coast Union to just 13 points.

Jackson Hamilton scored 10 points and Gavin Ellsworth added seven points. Alex Pintor also came off the bench and played well, said Bregante. "We had a nice lift from our bench today and they helped us pull away."

Bishop Diego 66, Channel Islands 51

The Cardinals overcame a sluggish start and won their first tournament game.

Dylan Streett attacked the basket and scored 22 points to lead all scorers

"Will Goodwin complemented Streett by setting the tone in the second half, scoring 17 points, and Andrew Ziehl chipped in 10," said coach James Coronado.

"We got off to a slow start, and the Raiders took advantage by getting to the foul line time and time again," he  added. "Give all the credit to them, they played hard and took it to us in the first half. But I was glad to see how we responded in the second half. We turned up our intensity on defense and it led to good shots on offense."

Bishop plays Costa Mesa for 13th place at 10:30 a.m.

In other action, Carpinteria lost to Arroyo Grande, 69-20. The Warriors play Coast Union for 7th place at 1:30.

Updated tournament bracket Click to view larger
Updated tournament bracket

