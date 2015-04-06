Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Curvature Donates $100,000 for Scoreboard at New Ice Skating Rink in Goleta

By Jennifer Ono for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association | April 6, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

Curvature, an innovative IT infrastructure and service provider, on Monday announced its contribution in bringing ice skating to the Goleta community.

Curvature’s $100,000 donation will materialize in the form of a scoreboard for the Studio Rink, upon which the company’s name will appear.

The Greater Santa Barbra Ice Skating Association will continue working with other local businesses to continue to raise the remaining funds needed to complete construction. Once construction costs are covered, the nonprofit will be self-sustaining from revenues.

The Ice in Paradise ice skating arena will feature two rinks, a 200-foot-by-85-foot National Hockey League-sized rink and a smaller 100-foot-by-60-foot studio rink providing programs for ice skaters, learn to skate, general skating, figure skaters, ice hockey for boys, girls and adults as well as adaptive ice sports for mobility impaired athletes.

“This donation will help us to provide permanent public ice recreation serving youth, adults, students and families in our community,” GSBISA board president Kathy Mintzer said. “We thank Curvature for their significant contribution and helping us make Ice in Paradise a reality.”

Groundbreaking on the skating arena was held on Nov. 20, 2014, and the facility is expected to be open to the public September.

— Jennifer Ono is the capital campaign director for the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

 
