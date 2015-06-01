Curvature Donates $300,000 to MOXI Museum, Kicking Off Corporate Campaign Initiative

Curvature, an international tech firm headquartered in Santa Barbara, recently donated $250,000 to MOXI The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is launching the local children’s museum’s corporate donor campaign.

The gift is in addition to a previous contribution of $50,000 and it signifies the importance Curvature places on providing engaging science education to children.

“We believe that all children should have early access to science and engineering programs, and we are honored to partner with MOXI to bring a fun and educational museum to the Santa Barbara community,” said Mike Sheldon, Curvature’s president and CEO. “Children who are exposed to engineering and sciences early on are far more likely to succeed in school, and will have endless career opportunities. We hope that some of those who spend their youth in the STEAM program will even become future Curvature employees.”

Curvature’s donation kicks off MOXI’s public effort to engage local corporations with the science-focused museum. MOXI, scheduled to open late 2016, has already raised $16 million of its $25 million goal, mostly from private donors, including naming benefactors Dick and Noelle Wolf. The museum hopes that local businesses will support the nonprofit, which estimates attendance at over 100,000 visitors per year and will be a significant boost to the local economy.

The Association of Children’s Museums claims the total economic activity of its children’s museum members is estimated at $448 million. In addition, more than 30 million individuals visit children’s museums annually worldwide.

Though MOXI is small by comparison, it will still have a sizeable impact on the local economy. MOXI will also benefit our community by offering interactive kid-powered exhibits designed to align with the national agenda to boost student interest in math and science, in addition to offering a teen docent program and partnerships with local organizations and Santa Barbara area schools.

“Santa Barbara is the proud home to many leading international organizations, including a growing number of technology and engineering greats, and we welcome their innovation and collaboration. From UCSB’s six Nobel Prize winners to our high tech corridor, Santa Barbara clearly has some powerful minds and we look forward to the partnership opportunities that can exist between MOXI and our corporate neighbors,” said Steve Hinkley, MOXI CEO.

Curvature has sponsored the “Build It, Test It, Race It” exhibit which gives visitors a chance to design and build modular cars that can be raced on the museum’s speed track. The car’s design can be configured in many different ways, altering variables like shape and size to see how they impact speed. They can even change the contour of the track, thereby learning, through hands-on play, the effect of slope on velocity.

“This exhibit allows visitors to experiment with the laws of inertia and momentum and we hope to introduce data collection components that measure things like mass and average speed,” explained Hinkley, who said there’s a significant educational component to every exhibit. The powerfully playful exhibits are open to corporate sponsorships.

Curvature, formerly known as Network Hardware Resale, is the world's leading provider of pre-owned and new surplus networking equipment and services solutions. Giving back to local communities is an important part of the Curvature culture. In addition to the $300,000 MOXI donation, Curvature has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to other local youth and educational programs, such as Ice in Paradise, Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, will be a 21st century museum dedicated to igniting learning through innovative, interactive experiences that spark a lasting passion for science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. Scheduled to open in late 2016, MOXI will serve children of all ages as well as lifelong learners. Santa Barbara County’s first LEED-certified museum. MOXI will be located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s redeveloped tourist area at 125 State St.

For more information, contact MOXI at 805.680.7235; email [email protected] or visit moxi.org.

— Ann Pieramici is the communications chair for the MOXI The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.