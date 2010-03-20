Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

Customer Service a Trademark at Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair

Son Eric is following in his dad's footsteps and moving into the family business

By Eric Miller | March 20, 2010 | 5:24 p.m.

Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair, 4229½ State St., has been serving customers in the Santa Barbara area since 1987, and at its current location since 1991.

Since the business first opened, it has been committed to providing outstanding service and high-quality products to its customers. One of the unique things about Santa Barbara is that it still maintains a small-town feeling even as it has grown larger in recent years.

Ian Miller, the owner and founder of Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair, was fortunate that his parents moved to the area when he was in elementary school.

Through the years he has seen many of the same repeat customers come in, and then their children come in for service as well. Following in that same fashion as many of the customers, Miller’s son, Eric, is going into the family business and is looking to continue the same high level of service.

It has been a great situation for both Millers as Ian has someone who is invested in continuing the business at a high level and Eric is fortunate that Ian invested so much effort into establishing a business with a great reputation.

After putting in years of hard work, the elder Miller has been able to work a little less and take a little more time off and do some traveling. His wife, Susan, has been doing the store books for years. The Millers’ other two sons, Sean and Kevin, have also worked in the shop during breaks while attending school. Everyone in the family has at some point been involved in the business.

Many of the employees have been working there for 10 to 15 years.

Tires and light service work on all types of cars are Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair’s specialty. The shop carries most all major brands of tires and is competitive with its prices. Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair performs a wide variety of services beyond just tires. It specializes in brakes, alignments, scheduled maintenance, fluid changes, belts/hoses and much more. The shop has been committed to using the latest equipment and knowledge to ensure that customers receive the highest level of safety and quality.

Stop by or give them a call to see how they can best serve your tire and automotive needs. Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

— Eric Miller is a team member at Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair, 4229½ State St. For more information, call 805.683.0716.

