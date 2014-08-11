Power Restored to Most Customers in Downtown Santa Barbara

Hundreds of customers in downtown Santa Barbara were impacted by Southern California Edison equipment problems Monday morning but power has been restored to nearly all of them, according to SCE spokeswoman Rondi Guthrie.

As of 1:30 p.m., only four customers were without power and they will have it restored by 5:30 p.m., Guthrie said.

More than 700 customers were initially impacted by the outage, which was reportedly due to an underground cable failure.

Power was restored to the majority of those customers around noon, with 246 still impacted heading into the afternoon.

The problem was reported at 10:05 a.m. and lights flickered throughout the downtown and surrounding areas, but the outage impacted the area around State and Anacapa Streets in the Canon Perdido and Ortega streets area, Guthrie said.

Most of the customers are commercial businesses, including the four still without power Monday afternoon, she said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.