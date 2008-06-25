At Cutting Edge we are passionate about offering our clients the care and attention they deserve.It is such a satisfying feeling to know we made someone else feel better. A new hair color, a deep pore cleansing on your face or relief from that headache after massage!

Cutting Edge Hair and Body Salon is proud to say we have been open for 13 years in the Calle Real Shopping Center.

Cindi Sundberg and her husband Bob are the owners. Cindi works in the salon full time Bob works at UCSB full time and helps with Cutting Edge administrative work.

Most importantly we would like to acknowledge and thank our excellent staff and loyal clients!

We have been through many changes over these 13 years. A few are Goleta became a city, Calle Real Shopping Center went through a major remodel, a reorganizing of tenants on either side of us ending up with great neighbors Trader Joes and The Pet House.

We expanded about 8 years ago nearly doubling our space to add massage waxing and facials to our full service hair care.

Growing up in Wisconsin I always tagged along with my grandmother to beauty school for her hair appointment, I was fascinated by the place!

Since I was a little girl I knew I wanted to be part of this industry. Over the last 29 years in the industry I have enjoyed seeing it evolve and grow into a profession I am proud to be a part of. Every year and every season it is exciting and new. The fashion, hairstyles, textures, eyebrow shapes, makeup, products, breakthroughs in advanced skin care and more awareness of the importance of massage and taking care of our entire body inside and out! Our entire staff continues education regularly inside and outside of the salon.

This weekend coming up 10 of us are attending the Esthetics Conference and hair show in Las Vegas.

We would like to invite you to come into the salon for complimentary consultation on any the services we provide. We are open M-F 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Saturday 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Earlier or later by appointment closed on Sunday.

Cutting Edge Hair and Body Salon

5779 Calle Real

Goleta Ca. 93117

(805) 681-8100

Thank you again to our great staff and loyal clients!

Cindi & Bob Sundberg