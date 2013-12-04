Cutting Edge Salon Collecting Coats, Blankets and Socks for the Needy

The Cutting Edge Hair and Body Salon in the Calle Real Center is asking for donations of clean, gently used coats, new blankets and packages of new socks that they can then donate to those in need in the community.

Cindi Sundberg, owner of the salon, says she wants to make sure “nobody goes without such basic necessities.” And while she probably won’t be able to help everyone, she is definitely trying to make a dent in the problem.

The Cutting Edge is offering 10 percent off services or products in exchange for donations through the month of December.

For more information, contact Sundberg at Cutting Edge Hair and Body Salon, 5779 Calle Real in Goleta, 805.681.8100 or cuttingedgehairandbodysalon.com.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Merchants Association.