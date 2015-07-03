Cuyama Crash Victim Flown to Santa Barbara Hospital

Advice

A woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday night after being critically injured in a vehicle accident in the Cuyama Valley.

Emergency crews responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the crash on Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The vehicle went off the side of the road and started a small vegetation fire, Zaniboni said.

The female driver suffered major injuries, and was taken by Calstar medical helicopter to the hospital. Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The vegetation fire “was pretty much out” by the time firefighters arrived on scene, Zaniboni said.

Additional details were not available Friday night.

