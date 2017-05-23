Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:47 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Officials Say Cuyama Fire Started by Bird Striking Power Line

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 23, 2017 | 1:50 p.m.

A vegetation fire that charred nearly 200 acres in the New Cuyama area over the weekend was started by a bird striking a power line, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The flaming bird fell to the ground, where the flames spread to the brush, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The blaze, dubbed the Wasioja Fire, broke out Saturday evening and was declared fully contained Sunday night.

The fire started on the 1000 block of Wasioja Road near New Cuyama, and grew to approximately 190 acres before forward progress was stopped. 

County Fire, Los Padres National Forest crews and CalFire crews from San Luis Obispo County all responded to the blaze, along with mutual aid agencies from as far away as Monterey and Los Angeles, Zaniboni said. 

At the peak, about 300 firefighters were assigned to the blaze. 

The fire burned in the remote northeast area of Santa Barbara County and some structures were threatened by the fire, but none were damaged, according to Zaniboni.

No injuries were reported. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

