Felon in Cuyama Area Arrested for Being in Possession of Firearms

Suspect tells sheriff's deputies he had a disagreement with a female escort and her male chaperone, but denies threatening them

A Cuyama-area man has been arrested after he was allegedly found to be in possession of several firearms and reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun.

Marc Steele, 62, was arrested Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm after deputies found several firearms at his home, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Hoover said deputies responded to Steele's home in the Ventucopa area about 4 a.m., after a woman called 9-1-1 from the residence to say she was being threatened by a man with a shotgun.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the woman was not at the residence, but Steele was there and told sheriff’s deputies that he had gotten into a disagreement with a female escort and her male chaperone over payment, Hoover said.

"He denied threatening the escort but admitted to having a shotgun in his garage," she said.

Steele was arrested, and transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Later that day, sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at Steele’s residence and discovered an additional shotgun and three rifles. They also seized about 500 rounds of ammunition and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, Hoover said.

Steele is being held on $80,000 bail, and Hoover said sheriff’s deputies are attempting to locate and interview the female escort and her male chaperone, who are reportedly from the Bakerfield area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Cuyama substation at 661.766.2310.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.