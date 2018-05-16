Cuyama School Board Taps New Superintendent/Principal

The Cuyama Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees has appointed Stephen Bluestein as the new district superintendent/principal.

Bluestein, who will begin his duties July 1, is currently the principal of Mesa Union School in Somis. Before that, he served as a principal for nine years in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

In addition to teaching elementary school for a number of years, Bluestein taught English as a second language at St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo and at Moorpark College. He earned his doctorate degree from CSUN’s Educational Leadership and Policy Studies program in 2011.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to become superintendent/principal of Cuyama Joint Unified School District,” Bluestein said.

“It is a wonderful school community that boasts a diverse group of children who are supported by caring teachers and staff members as well as active, concerned parents,” he said.

“Dr. Bluestein brings a wealth of educational leadership and experience to the position," said Juan Gonzalez, Cuyama School Board president. "We are excited that someone with his breadth and depth of experience will be leading our schools.”

“Cuyama Joint Unified School District has a dedicated board, staff, and student population,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, whose office organized the job search.

“Dr. Bluestein is a dynamic leader, and will support the district and community in advancing to the next level of student progress and achievement,” she said.

Bluestein's wife Stephanie is an associate professor of journalism at Cal State Northridge.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.



