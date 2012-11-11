Cuyama Valley Bracing for Early Monday Freeze

Frost in the forecast for the Santa Ynez Valley and wind-protected areas of the South Coast

Santa Barbara County’s weekend cold snap will continue Sunday night and early Monday, with overnight temperatures expected in the high teens and low 20s in the Cuyama Valley and frost likely in the Santa Ynez Valley and in some areas of the South Coast.

The National Weather Service forecast a “hard freeze” in the Cuyama Valley, with the coldest temperatures emerging just before dawn Monday.

The weather service said frost will blanket much of the Santa Ynez Valley early Monday while patchy frost is possible on the South Coast, in wind-protected areas away from beaches.

Officials caution that sensitive outdoor plants can be damaged or killed if left uncovered during frost conditions.

Monday’s forecast on the South Coast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s are expected Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday should bring daytime highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will begin dropping Thursday, when a slight chance of rain is expected, and daytime highs in the 60s are likely the rest of the week.

