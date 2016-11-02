Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Salute to Teachers: Cuyama Valley High’s Terri Cox Honored as Distinguished Mentor

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 2, 2016 | 6:47 p.m.
Cuyama Valley High School teacher-in-charge Terri Cox is being honored as one of Santa Barbara County’s distinguished mentors. Click to view larger
Cuyama Valley High School teacher-in-charge Terri Cox is being honored as one of Santa Barbara County’s distinguished mentors.  (Contributed photo)

This is one in a series of stories on the educators recognized for the 2016 A Salute to Teachers event.

Cuyama Valley High School teacher Terri Cox goes the extra mile for her students and her colleagues, and she is being honored this year as one of Santa Barbara County’s distinguished mentors for her work in education.

She will be honored Saturday at the fourth annual “A Salute to Teachers” event hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Cox Communications.

Cox was nominated by fellow teacher Michael Grant Wilson, who is one of her former students.

“Mrs. Cox has always been someone I looked up to and felt comfortable going to for advice while pursuing my own teaching career,” Wilson wrote.

As Wilson’s mentor, Cox gave him the support and encouragement he needed while navigating his first year of teaching, he said.

“We would discuss students, and she would help me to give perspective to some of my frustrations, and has always been a source of constructive evaluation and a positive perspective,” Wilson wrote.

Cox herself is a graduate of Cuyama Valley High School and is the “ultimate role model,” Wilson wrote.

She not only teaches multiple subjects, including the intensive project-based senior seminar and yearbook/journalism, but she helps students tackle their graduation requirements as the school counselor.

She is the school’s teacher-in-charge, which means her administrative duties run the gamut including managing the schedule, discipline, parent interactions, running graduation and working directly with the district superintendent, Wilson said.

“She is at every athletic event either working to take money at the football gate or helping younger teachers with concession stands,” he wrote.

She runs all staff meetings and helps organize games and activities for spirit days at the campus.

“Pretty much Mrs. Cox takes part in almost every facet of the school life,” Wilson wrote.

A Salute to Teachers is presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office and will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. ​Click here for more information or to register for tickets to the free, black-tie optional event.

The event will also recognize nine Santa Barbara County elementary schools designated as California Gold Ribbon Schools this year: Ballard Elementary School, Cold Spring School District, College/Santa Ynez Elementary School, Hope School, Monte Vista School, Leonora Fillmore Elementary School, Manzanita Public Charter School, Franklin Elementary School and Alvin Elementary School.

The schools are recommended by county education offices and the schools then submit applications, said Steve Keithley, the SBCEO director of teacher programs and support. The California Department of Education chooses finalists and the County Education Office puts together a visitation team to validate each school’s “model program” they wrote about in the applications.

