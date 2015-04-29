Cuyler Gabriel of Santa Barbara Accepted to Cornell College, Offered Scholarship

Cuyler Gabriel of Santa Barbara was among the students admitted to Cornell College for the fall 2015 semester.

Gabriel was also offered the Founders Scholarship.

One of the 40 "Colleges That Change Lives," Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, is a national liberal arts college with a distinctive One Course At A Time curriculum. The One Course schedule provides students the chance to dive into their studies, focus more intensely on the disciplines of their choice, and learn authentically with the unique freedom to shed the confines of the traditional classroom to study off-campus, pursue research, or accept an internship — all without missing out on other classes.

Cornell has been recognized by numerous publications for the value its education offers and for academic excellence. This year it was named of the 100 best values in liberal arts education by Kiplinger's, one of the "Best Value Schools" among national liberal arts colleges by U.S. News and World Report, and one of the 100 Affordable Elite Colleges by Washington Monthly.

Ninety-three percent of Cornell graduates earn their degrees in four years. In 2013, Cornell was named one of the 25 colleges with the best professors by the Center for College Affordability and Productivity.

— Jamie Kelly represents Cornell College.