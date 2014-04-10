Jackson to Participate in Cyberbullying Panel Discussion at San Marcos

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, will be a featured speaker at a Friday panel discussion on cyberbullying — bullying through technology and social media — at San Marcos High School.

The discussion, designed to educate students and provide them with a better understanding of their actions on the Internet, follows a series of high-profile cyberbullying incidents around the country.

“I believe it’s critically important that we educate young people about the consequences of posting certain things online,” said Jackson, who is vice-chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. “Social media is everywhere, but there are important responsibilities that come with it.”

A number of bills currently moving through the Legislature address bullying and cyberbullying specifically. Jackson will be joined by Krista Kobeski of Facebook, Dr. Shane Jimerson of UCSB; Deputy District Attorney Sanford Horowitz and students of San Marcos.

Principal Ed Behrens of San Marcos High School will make opening remarks. The event is being hosted by the AAPLE Academy of San Marcos High School, a Santa Barbara School District Academy focused on student leadership and serving the community.

The event is closed to the public.

— Erik Nielsen the director of AAPLE at San Marcos High School.