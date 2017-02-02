Addressing Those Dreaded Words: ‘You’ve Been Hacked’

“Cybersecurity 2017: Or, you’ve been hacked and you don’t know it!” is the topic for the next Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable meeting at 8 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Information technology expert Ken May will talk about what kind of security threats are lurking in cyberspace, how businesses may be vulnerable to them, and how businesses can protect themselves. There will be a question and answer session after the presentation.

Well-versed on cyber threats and other security issues of the digital age, May is a certified ethical hacker and an information security and compliance auditor. He is CEO of Ventura-based Swift Chip, LLC, an information technology service provider to small- and medium-sized companies.

To register to attend cybersecurity talk, contact Cheryl Ebner at [email protected] or 968-1282. The cost is $35 with RSVP; $40 at the door, and includes breakfast.

For more information on Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable, a small business education and networking organization, visit www.sabersantabarbara.com.

For more about Swift Chip, visit www.swiftchipinc.com. To contact May, call 866-226-2008 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.