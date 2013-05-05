CycleMAYnia Puts Bicycles — and Bicyclists — in Fashion

Santa Barbara’s CycleMAYnia has made it cool for people of all ages to get on their bikes and ride!

The kickoff event came at 1st Thursday, starting with a Bike Fashion Show, taking over the entire main plaza of Paseo Nuevo. Bike fashions included both clothing and bikes, and hundreds of people packed in to see it all for about 75 minutes.

As the Bike Fashion Show wrapped up, the festivities moved over to De la Guerra Plaza as hundreds of cyclists gathered for Bike Moves. Bike Moves happens each month near the end of 1st Thursday. Cyclists wear wild clothes and many have unconventional bikes. But the highlights are the crazy lighting effects on people and on bikes.

All are welcome, even in normal clothes and on normal bikes, too!

The ride lasts for more than an hour, wandering the State Street corridor, on down to Stearns Wharf for some daredevil bike moves.

From there, the celebrations continued until late at night back at Bici Centro, sponsor of the events along with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.

— Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.