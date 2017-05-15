Cyclist Critically Injured in Collision With Trash Truck in Santa Barbara

A bicyclist was critically injured Monday in a collision with a garbage truck in the hills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Mountain Drive.

The cyclist was headed down Mountain Drive when he appeared to have taken a wide turn on a sharp curve, said fire Capt. Brian Porter.

The cyclist, a man who appeared to be in his late-20s, collided with a Marborg truck that was heading up the hill, Porter said.

The rider suffered major injuries to his head, neck and chest, with a possible collapsed lung, Porter said.

He was treated at the scene, then taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Friends have told Noozhawk that the injured cyclist is Brandon Birdsong, and that a GoFundMe webpage has been set up to help with his recovery expenses. Click here for the GoFundMe page.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

