Local News

Bicyclist Injured in Collision With Car in Isla Vista

A bicyclist was injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the intersection of El Colegio Road and Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista. Click to view larger
A bicyclist was injured Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the intersection of El Colegio Road and Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 11, 2016 | 2:07 p.m.

A bicyclist suffered moderate head injuries when he collided with a car in Isla Vista late Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A sedan that was heading toward the UC Santa Barbara campus hit a young man biking through the intersection of El Colegio Road and Embarcadero del Norte at around 11:15 a.m., fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The driver had had the green light and was traveling at normal speeds, and wasn’t injured in the collision, Eliason said. 

Though the bicyclist suffered moderate injuries, he was upright and talking by the time the Fire Department and paramedics arrived to examine him, Eliason said.

The man hadn’t been wearing a helmet.

He was subsequently transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

