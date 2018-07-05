Cyclist Injured in Head-On Crash on Gibraltar Road Above Santa Barbara

A bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision with a vehicle on Gibraltar Road in the hills above Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on the 3000 block of Gibraltar, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred as the 33-year-old male cyclist was heading downhill and rounding a blind corner, the said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews from Santa Barbara county and city and Los Padres National Forest responded, along with an AMR ambulance.

The victim suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

