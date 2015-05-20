Injured Cyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

A rider was seriously injured in a collision involving two bicycles Wednesday in the Lompoc Valley.

The injured rider was flown by a Santa Barbara County helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment shortly after the accident, which occurred just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and North H Street.

The cyclist, whose name wasn't released, suffered major head trauma and was in unstable condition en route to the hospital, according to emergency radio traffic.

Crews from the Lompoc Fire and Police departments responded to the incident.

One of the cyclists was a doctor and rendered immediate lifesaving first aid to the injured rider, according to a Lompoc police news release.

Lompoc fire Chief Kurt Latipow said the county helicopter happened to be in the area and was available to quickly respond to the scene.

Additionally, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedic from Station 51 qualified to fly on the aircraft went along to care for the patient in flight.

"It was one of those times where everything came together," Latipow said.

The cyclists belong to a private bicycle group called Navy Cycling Club whose riders were traveling from San Francisco to San Diego, a 630-mile route that began Sunday and was set to finish Friday.

The club's Train of Pain ride will benefit the EOD Warrior Foundation.

The Navy Cycling Club is not affiliated with the military but is made up of current service members, military retirees and civilian bicyclists from the San Diego area.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

