Santa Barbara Cyclist Dies in Cliff Drive Crash with Car

Santa Barbara police officers are investigating an accident early Tuesday that left a bicyclist dead on Cliff Drive.

At 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call reporting an injury traffic collision on Cliff Drive near the Flora Vista intersection, Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Joshua Canning of Santa Barbara lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Harwood said.

Canning was reportedly riding his bicycle westbound in the No. 1, or fast lane, of Cliff Drive, without bike lights and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck, according to Harwood.

Warren Jones, 61, of New York City, N.Y., was driving a Hyundai Sonata in the same lane, and was also traveling westbound when he rear-ended the cyclist, who “is likely the party responsible for the crash,” Harwood said.

The collision occurred about 131 feet east of the Flora Vista intersection, and “I don’t know what his motivation was being in the No. 1 lane,” Harwood said.

Harwood said Canning had worked for the City of Santa Barbara since 2005 as the senior plant operator at the El Estero Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The investigation is ongoing, but Harwood said there was no evidence of alcohol use on the part of the driver, and that it is unknown at this time if the cyclist was under the influence.

