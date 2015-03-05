Cyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Crash Near Lompoc

A 30-year-old San Francisco woman suffered major injuries Wednesday night when she was struck from behind by a car while riding her bicycle near Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Arianne Goodman was injured at about 7:30 p.m. while on a training ride on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, said Sgt. Don Clotworthy.

For unknown reasons, a Honda Civic driven by Matthew R. Orzech, 22, of Lompoc struck Goodman, throwing her from the bicycle, Clotworthy said.

Goodman, who suffered multiple fractures, was taken first to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, Clotworthy said.

Orzech was not hurt.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, Clotworthy said, adding that the accident remained under investigation.

