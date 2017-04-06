Cyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Gibraltar Road Crash Near Santa Barbara

Victim, a 63-year-old man, was coming down the winding road when he collided with a vehicle headed up

A bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara.

The cyclist — a 63-year-old man whose name was not released — was headed down the winding mountain road at a high rate of speed when he collided with the vehicle on the 2900 block, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Details on his injuries and condition were not available.

County firefighters were assisted on the incident by crews from the city of Santa Barbara.

The driver of the vehicle, a Nissan Versa, was not injured, Zaniboni said.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

