Cyclists Band Together to Push for Bike Lanes in Old Town Goleta

Proponents appearing before the City Council say restriping is needed to enhance safety in the area

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 18, 2013 | 9:44 p.m.

Describing it as “a gauntlet” and “terrifying,” the lack of bike lanes in Old Town Goleta was on the minds of cyclists, who appeared en masse on Tuesday night before the Goleta City Council to ask for restriping on the road.

Currently, there are “sharrows” — painted monikers on the road that remind vehicles to share the road with cyclists — but no dedicated bike lanes.

Last week, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo planning students hosted a series of public workshops in the city that gathered input from several hundred residents about improvements needed in Old Town, many of which stressed the need for a safe walking and biking environment in the area.

Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition Director Ed France was the first to speak Tuesday, and asked that the council consider adding the lanes for safety.

“Three bicyclists have been killed in the last 15 years,” he said. “We’d like to request a process that can end up with those bike lanes.”

The Goleta City Council heard from several speakers Tuesday advocating designated bike lanes in Old Town. (Robert Bernstein / Noozhawk photo)
Jessie Alstadt, an Old Town resident, said she was riding her bike down Hollister Avenue and noticed the sign that marks the end of the demarcated areas for cycling.

“As soon as you go under Highway 217, it says ‘Bike Lane Ends,’” she said. “What are you supposed to do? Every time we ride, we put our lives in the hands of others that share the road with us.”

After reading through the results of the workshops from the Cal Poly students, commenter Robert Bernstein said, “there wasn’t anyone who said we want cars to be able to go faster. ... In fact, they said the opposite.”

The council did not comment on the restriping process on Tuesday, but City Manager Dan Singer said the item could be added to the agenda when the council meets in July.

