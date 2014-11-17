Cyclists Getting Secure Storage Option Near MTD Transit Center in Santa Barbara

Bicyclists using the MTD Transit Center as part of their commute will get a new storage option to protect bikes that were formerly being vandalized and stolen, according to Santa Barbara city officials.

Last Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council approved a $340,000 project to install a Bikestation module behind the transit center at 1020 Chapala St.

The new enclosure won't be a new building, but a pre-fabricated module that will be located in Parking Lot 3, located at 11 W. Figueroa St., in an existing concrete median behind the transit center.

The location will be operated by the company Bikestation, and it will require a membership to park a bike there. The company also operates the Bikestation near City Parking Lot 6, behind the Granada Theatre, which holds about 100 bikes.

The new Bikestation will be 10 feet by 20 feet and will hold about 30 bikes.

Rob Dayton, principal transportation planner, said that the city had gotten many comments from bus riders who would park their bikes at the station overnight, or leave their bikes at the station for some portion of the day, that bikes were being vandalized or stolen.

Those riding their bikes to the transit center often find that their bus already has two bikes in its front bike rack, the most that each bus can haul, Dayton said.

"The big thing we want to communicate is that we are to try to stave off congestion," Dayton said. "We have to keep people not in cars happy so they don't get in the car and onto the road."

Dayton said he think the 30 spaces in the module will be used.

"We think it will be very successful," he said.

The project will cost almost $340,000, and Dayton said that part of the reason the cost was so high was that the project had to be approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission and needed a "Spanish revival flair… We had to pay to dress it up."

Because the city is doing a project in the parking lot, Dayton said that triggered a number of ADA accessibility improvements that needed to be done, including curb improvements and signage.

The city was awarded a Measure A grant of $120,000 for the project from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Another $40,000 is also coming from the Streets Capital Program and $180,704 from the Downtown Parking Capital Program for the site improvements.

Draper Construction out of Somis, Calif., was selected for the project, and construction is expected to start in early February 2015.

The parking lot will stay open during construction, though a portion of the parking spaces will be closed off as a staging area.

