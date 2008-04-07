Cyclists Ready to Spin in 3rd Island View Classic

The UCSB Cycling Team will host the Third Annual Towbes Group Island View Classic in downtown Isla Vista from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The intercollegiate bike race is held on the Embarcadero Loop and drew nearly 450 cyclists last year. Longtime UCSB cycling rivals Stanford and UC Berkeley are among universities from around California that will participate this year.

The Island View Classic is far from an ordinary race. The event includes the unique Third Annual Cruiser Race beginning at 3:30 p.m., with registration closing 15 minutes before the race starts. The three-lap affair is open to anyone with the desire to give racing a shot, but outrageous costumes are highly recommended. Awards will be handed out for best costume as well as first — and last — place. A sweet new beach cruiser, courtesy of the Associated Students Bike Shop, is the grand prize.

All ages are welcome at the all-day competition, which includes a street fair. Children will be able to participate in a "Bike Rodeo" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Eclectic IV, 6530 Pardall Road.

Cowbells and Island View Classic T-shirts will be available as part of the UCSB Cycling Team’s fund-raising effort.

