Cynder Sinclair: Attributes to Make Your Nonprofit Thrive in 2017

Nonprofit leaders often scramble to find the perfect balance for their nonprofit — searching for ways to be more sustainable and to thrive rather than just survive.

With a little more than 2,000 nonprofits in Santa Barbara County, including a wide variety of sizes and a broad array of missions, numerous versions of the “right answer” to this popular inquiry emerge.

So, I was intrigued to read the wise words of a nationally proclaimed nonprofit consultant recently. Joan Garry, widely known as the "Dear Abby" of nonprofit leadership, describes her ideas on what it takes for a nonprofit to thrive. I want to share some of her thoughts with you today. She calls them the 14 attributes of a thriving nonprofit.

» 1. The best nonprofit organizations are seen as workplaces of choice.

The people who work at your organization are your most important asset. Hiring and retaining the right people is essential to serving your clients or community in the best way you can.

Turnover is costly, so the best nonprofits get the right people on the bus and make sure their employees never want to leave.

They pay them as well as they can, appreciate them, are generous with flexible schedules and care about them like the multifaceted people they are. When that happens, word gets out and the really good folks take notice.

» 2. The executive director is a visible, vocal and effective public champion for the organization.

The best nonprofit organizations have a strong leader. Plain and simple. A cheerleader. A smart, eloquent voice that can lead people to two important statements: “I want to know more” and “I want to do more.”

» 3. Financial stability.

An executive director with her nose in cash flow statements worrying about payroll will never have the time or focus to create a long-term strategy.

At the best nonprofits, the board treasurer is an active partner with the staff finance person and a first-rate communicator so that every member of the board understands the basics of the organization’s finances regardless of financial prowess or background.

There are key financial vital signs the best nonprofits focus in on, things such as accounts payable, cash on hand and cash flow trends. Consider using a financial dashboard for your board.

» 4. Fundraising streams are balanced, diverse and sophisticated.

A thriving nonprofit does not have all its eggs (read: dollars) in one basket. Way too many organizations are heavily dependent on events.

The portfolio must be diverse to be healthy. The best nonprofits raise funds from a good mix of individuals (large and small donations), foundations, events, online, direct mail, fee for service, and government (where appropriate).

The best nonprofit organizations have:

» A high-functioning fundraising database with accurate data

» A board that embraces its obligations to raise money and delivers to the best of its ability

» An executive director who understands and communicates the joy of fundraising.

» 5. The board is diverse and reflective of the community it serves.

The best nonprofits have created boards with intention. There is a composition matrix that guides the recruitment process for proactive outreach to prospects who have the skills, experience and attributes the organization needs. The board also includes people who understand the sector you’re in and individuals impacted by the work you do.

» 6. The board is clear about its responsibilities, takes them seriously and executes well.

The best nonprofits have a smart recruitment process and a really comprehensive and engaging board orientation. Once onboard, ongoing education about board roles makes all the difference. The best nonprofits also have high-functioning committees that have clear charges and annual goals.

» 7. Programs are mission-centric.

Too many organizations simply follow the money. An organization should never start a program it otherwise would not have started just because a funder offers to support it. This destructive practice takes focus away from what really matters.

The best nonprofits use their mission as a north star, and if a program’s relevance to the mission is unclear, they have the discipline to say no.

» 8. Programs are evaluated to determine impact.

It’s not enough to simply have anecdotes of impact. The best nonprofits have mechanisms in place to measure success. This practice is key to strategic planning, and funders place a high value on it.

» 9. The best nonprofits have a clear, strong and compelling external presence.

Many nonprofit leaders find this challenging, but everything from a finely tuned elevator pitch to a smart website to press visibility separate the good from the great. Every board member as well as key staff members play an essential role in advocacy within the community.

» 10. An intelligent and integrated strategy for growing and engaging stakeholders.

This includes a smart social media strategy, but it’s more than that. It’s an organizational strategy across all departments designed to invite folks in. As donors, as volunteers, as prospective board members and as staff.

» 11. Regular performance reviews and assessments for both staff and board.

The best nonprofits have a strong board governance committee that administers a simple assessment to each board member as a catalyst for a conversation about what’s working and what each board member needs to be successful. It’s also a mechanism for addressing low-performers. Of course, staff reviews occur on a regular and ongoing basis.

» 12. Board and staff have a strong leadership pipeline and solid bench strength.

On the board side, this is why it’s so important that the recruitment committee look at attributes as well as skills. The best nonprofits recruit for leaders.

This is also why committees are key — they give boards the opportunity to test-drive potential leaders.

As for staff, executive directors at the best nonprofits hire folks who could replace them. Then they invest in their development. If they have a sizeable staff, their senior staff members engage in exactly the same strategy with their staff members.

» 13. A thoughtful, long-term strategy developed jointly by board and staff.

The strategies at the best nonprofits set a clear and inspiring vision. I’m not talking about a five-year plan that causes the organization to dig into weeds. I’m talking about a destination that the board and staff can wrap their heads and hearts around, that they can raise money around and the big steps they have to take to get there. I’m also talking about a plan that allows an organization to be opportunistic and nimble.

» 14. The board chair and executive director have an amazing partnership.

This is the most important attribute of high-performing nonprofits. Nothing is more important than a relationship built upon mutual trust and respect. The board chair and executive director, along with the entire board, must be a partnership. Each one has a specific role, yet every role is essential to create and maintain a thriving organization.

— Dr. Cynder Sinclair is a consultant to nonprofits and founder and CEO of Nonprofit Kinect. She has been successfully leading nonprofits for 30 years and holds a doctorate in organizational management. To read her blog, click here. To read her previous articles, click here. She can be contacted at 805.689.2137 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are her own.