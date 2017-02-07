Cynder Sinclair: Carbajal Offers Advice for Nonprofits

Salud Carbajal has enjoyed a multi-faceted experience in public service. He has been a member of several nonprofit boards, worked in various levels of government, and served as an elected official in the capacity of Santa Barbara County supervisor.

In November, Carbajal was elected U.S. congressman, representing California’s 24th District.

His master’s degree in organizational management from Fielding University has served him well in all these positions.

Recently, I had the opportunity to ask Carbajal what suggestions he might have for our local nonprofits. He offered the following observations and counsel.

» 1. Nonprofits are awesome

They provide a unique paradigm of service delivery to our community in so many ways. Nonprofits are often surrogates of government and business — a melding of private and public structures.

They are independent of government and business and yet are a type of hybrid of both.

Nonprofits are uniquely structured organisms that lend themselves to flexibility and, if done right, prosperity and success in delivering services and addressing important community needs.

» 2. Nonprofits need to branch out and expand their funding whenever possible.

I see pitfalls for nonprofits that don’t diversify their streams of revenue. Many are dependent on narrow streams of income and become captive to the funding requirements, often diverting them from their mission.

The nonprofits that succeed and thrive are those that develop a diverse portfolio of revenue streams, including government funding, foundation grants, private-sector donations and combinations thereof.

It can be difficult to resist being driven by the latest foundation initiatives, government contract criteria, and other funding restrictions. When that happens, the organization is no longer focused on fulfilling its mission.

Instead, it becomes a matter of survival and self-perpetuation that may or may not reflect their original mission. The goal is to be able to adapt when one funding stream changes so you have the flexibility to be true to your mission.

I have seen many organizations become very skilled at adapting to these funding changes; others aren’t as resilient.

Of course nonprofits should always adapt their mission to address the changing needs of their constituents. The trick is to keep eyes wide open and focused on the mission, without being too dependent on specific funding streams

It can be intimidating to refuse funding if it doesn’t fit with the mission, but that kind of stability will ensure the tail isn’t wagging the dog.

Often boards have a hard time developing a strategy to diversify funding.

Working closer with staff and engaging a consultant will help them be more successful. But if diversification is not a high priority for the board, it won’t get done. Board members need to be committed to this critical aspect.

» 3. Continuously work on enhancing your board composition.

As important as diversifying funding streams, it’s also essential for boards to comprise a broad and diverse range of individuals.

Boards are like government — of the people, by the people, for the people. So boards need to be well-rounded to include people from every walk of life.

Be sure your board’s ethnic diversity reflects the populations you serve, ensure you have a wide range of expertise and skill sets, including all ages, particularly younger emerging leaders.

This way everyone will work together in a symbiotic way that leads to successful outcomes.

Constantly reassess your board composition. Look at where you can be stronger and identify voids in expertise. Maintaining a well-rounded board is a continuous process.

Remember, you need people who are passionate about your cause, not those who want to pad their resume. Bring people on board who want to serve, contribute their time, and add value to the organization.

You want people with a high level of commitment to your organization. Corporate boards provide significant compensation but nonprofit boards can only offer the compensation of gratification about giving back to the community.

» 4. Don’t be tempted to recruit all board members just for their prestigious name.

You want people who will actually give of themselves. If they also have a highly visible reputation, that’s a bonus but not a requirement.

We have a tendency to solicit the usual suspects — people who we know from experience are effective. But even those people can only do so much when their time becomes diluted by too many commitments.

Unfortunately, that’s part of the challenge boards are faced with in achieving the most perfect composition.

The executive director and the board must work continuously to address the challenge of recruiting and maintaining a diversity of board members who are committed to adding the most value possible.

The first goal is to understand the scope and complexity of this challenge, then to make a plan to address it, and then to execute the plan continuously.

I would adapt Benjamin Franklin’s famous quote by saying that organizations don’t plan to fail, but many fail to plan. Organizations are only as effective as the people and systems they have in place.

I also like Jim Collins’ observation in his book, Good to Great, when he says good is the enemy of great.

Sometimes when our board or our staff or our systems are “good enough,” we fail to work hard on improving them. Our calling must be to continuously move our people and systems to a higher level of performance.

» 5. Ongoing professional development and board training are essential to high functioning organizations.

I am a big fan of professional development for staff and training for board members. There is no perfect manager or executive or board member.

Continual training in supervision, management and leadership skills help nonprofits become great. This also reduces litigation and improves morale.

Actually providing ongoing professional development for staff will send a strong message to everyone that the organization believes in its people. When people are hired they need to understand they are expected to take some training every year.

My previous staff assistant, Lisa Valencia Sherratt, is a great example of the benefits of ongoing professional development.

She says, “My on-the-job training with Salud Carbajal and the First District team has been so thorough that I often feel I have earned several extra higher education degrees here at once.

"I have learned to transform my passion for helping the community into a commitment of providing organizational excellence, including being consistently effective, responsive, and always providing the best customer service possible to all.

"Salud has taught me that unwavering follow-through and maintaining the highest personal and professional standards are essential to be successful in public service,” she said.

» 6. Put a plan in place for continually improving your processes and systems.

Continuous process improvement also ranks high on my list of important organizational activities.

Encourage individuals at all levels to improve internal processes. Then reward those who make the improvements through an employee recognition program. This is a secret to creating a high-functioning nonprofit.

» 7. Intentionally develop relationships with your government officials.

Successful nonprofits cultivate relationships with elected officials and are attentive to governmental processes and relations.

Don’t just submit a grant to the Board of Supervisors, for example, but meet the supervisors who make the decisions. Build relationships, present your organization and educate the officials about your nonprofit.

When I served on the Board of Supervisors for Santa Barbara County, I did not see many representatives from nonprofits attend Board of Supervisor meetings or visit me as often as they could.

I would like to see more nonprofits actively engaged in building relationships with their government officials.

And remember it’s not just the representative from your region that makes decisions. Be sure to meet with all supervisors because they are all decision makers.

At the end of the day, nonprofits are flexible and provide cost-effective, valuable services to our community. Nonprofits are great partners and surrogates for government.

I am in awe of how they can do so much with so few resources and I want to support their work in any way I can. I know my fellow supervisors feel the same.

Biographical information for Carbajal:

Carbajal was elected to represent California’s 24th District as U.S. congressman in 2016. He was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in March 2004 and reelected in June 2012.

He graduated from UCSB. He holds a Master’s Degree in organizational management from the Fielding University. Carbajal served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, including active duty service during the 1991 Gulf War.

He formerly served as chief of staff to previous 1st Dist. Supervisor Naomi Schwartz.

Carbajal is married to Gina and they are proud parents of Natasha and Michael.

Over the years, Carbajal's public service has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting our natural environment and resources, enhancing public safety, and working regionally to address our transportation, housing and workforce challenges.

— Dr. Cynder Sinclair is a consultant to nonprofits and founder and CEO of Nonprofit Kinect. She has been successfully leading nonprofits for 30 years and holds a doctorate in organizational management. To read her blog, click here. To read her previous articles, click here. She can be contacted at 805.689.2137 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are her own.