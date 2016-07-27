Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:21 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Cynder Sinclair: Nonprofits, Local Government Explore Ways of Working Together More Effectively

By Cynder Sinclair, Noozhawk Columnist | July 27, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

Over 30 local nonprofit leaders eagerly gathered at the University Club last week for Nonprofit Kinect’s regular Executive Director Roundtable breakfast meeting. Mona Miyasato, County of Santa Barbara CEO, gave an inspiring presentation about opportunities for better collaboration between local government and nonprofits.

After just over two years on the job, it’s clear that Miyasato’s positive energy and practical approach is transforming our county government. Change, partnership and innovation are all topics Miyasato wove into her well-received message.

“People don’t like change and they don’t like the way things are,” said Miyasato. “Yet without change there would be no butterflies.”

She advises it’s best to walk boldly into opportunities with an open mind, understanding that change and status quo are not black and white. There are always overlaps, nuances and grey areas.

She is committed to government doing the best they can with what they have before them through imagination and creativity.

Miyasato oversees the county’s $1 billion budget and 4,350 county employees.

Previously from Marin County and Santa Monica, she is familiar with the important role of nonprofits and their challenges.

She highlighted similarities between nonprofits and local government as serving the same clients, having similar missions, addressing the same community problems, realizing mutual support for efforts and having the ability to make a tangible impact on the community.

The challenge, however, is finding effective ways to work together and maximize benefits to the community. There are many ways we can work together more effectively.

Examples of recent collaborations between the county and nonprofits include Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, Report on Poverty, Child Welfare Task Force, Economic Vitality Task Force, South Coast Task Force on Youth Safety and 211.

Mona Miyasato Click to view larger
Mona Miyasato (Courtesy photo)

She listed recent county actions to date as the revamp of Human Services Commission granting, which includes incorporating philanthropic best practices, multi-year funding, prioritization of collaboration among agencies with like clientele and providing funds to build capacity of organizations (e.g. training, planning).

Miyasato also acknowledged some obstacles to collaboration between county government and nonprofits as different perceptions about issues, lack of understanding about each other’s work, information and decision making not shared and unequal balance of power between grantee and grantor.

Miyasato also listed several actions nonprofits can take to work more effectively with city and county government, including informing local governments about their progress throughout the year, not just during the funding application process; understanding the needs of the whole community and seeking collaborations; ensuring financial controls, accountability and presenting evidence of outcomes.

Her list of what local government can do to work more effectively with nonprofits include clearly sharing information early and often during the budget-planning stages to assist clarity for nonprofits; minimizing duplication of efforts by coordinating nonprofit funding applications and contracts; viewing problems or needs as belonging to the whole community, not just to a nonprofit organization; and acknowledging nonprofit organizations and the benefits to the community.

Miyasato emphasized the importance of local government and nonprofits partnering together by sharing information, both during and outside day-to-day working; sharing resources such as training, forums and strategic planning on issues; jointly developing clear, written guidelines about mutual expectations and working to accomplish them together; seeking innovative pilot programs; supporting each other’s mission; and identifying and prioritizing community-wide needs.

A longtime student of local government best practices, Miyasato referenced a recent article in the magazine Popular Government, entitled “Strengthening Relationships between Local Governments and Nonprofits.”

She encouraged all nonprofits to contact her office with innovative partnership concepts. Several organizations eagerly discussed their ideas with her after the presentation.

She ended her presentation by acknowledging that we live in paradise and that it’s our responsibility to keep it that way.

“It’s tough keeping paradise as paradise; but here, now, together, we are the ones to do it!” Miyasato challenged everyone to work together toward this worthy, mutually beneficial goal.

About Mona Miyasato

Mona Miyasato is the county executive officer for the County of Santa Barbara. She joined the county Dec. 9, 2013, and reports to the Board of Supervisors.

She serves as the primary advisor to the Board of Supervisors on all matters relating to the efficient and effective administration of county government.

She is responsible for a $1 billion operating budget and 4,350 employees as well as management of all county functions and operations except those duties assigned to elected officers of the county.

Previously, Miyasato worked in the County of Marin, where she has served as chief assistant county administrator for five years, serving also as that county’s information services and technology director and human resources director for interim periods of time.

Before that, she worked for the City of Santa Monica for nearly 10 years, starting as a project manager in affordable housing and redevelopment and eventually becoming the city’s deputy city manager.

Prior to that, she worked in Southern California as a community and environmental planner for various public and private agencies.

Miyasato received Bachelor of Arts degrees in both political science and economics from UC Berkeley as well as a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government.

She lives in the Eastern Goleta Valley area with her husband, David, a transportation consultant, and their cantankerous dog, Simon.

— Dr. Cynder Sinclair is a consultant to nonprofits and founder and CEO of Nonprofit Kinect. She has been successfully leading nonprofits for 30 years and holds a doctorate in organizational management. To read her blog, click here. To read her previous articles, click here. She can be contacted at 805.689.2137 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 