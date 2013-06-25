Cynder Sinclair: Unraveling the Mysteries of Good Board Governance

Some nonprofit boards seem to “have their act together” and some are far from it. Some boards have an excellent relationship with the executive director and senior staff members, their meetings run smoothly and are productive, and board members are truly engaged in the mission of the organization. At the other end of the spectrum are boards that seem disorganized, unclear about their roles and responsibilities, micromanage the executive director, and are somewhat disconnected from the mission. What is the secret of a high-functioning board of directors? Is it the actual board members? Is it the board training? Is there some sort of “secret sauce” for boards?

First, let’s look at what constitutes good board governance, and then we’ll unravel the mystery of attaining this illusive paragon of nonprofit virtue.

Good governance requires the board to balance its role as an oversight body with its role as a force supporting the organization. While boards must exercise their fiduciary duties with care, good governance is about more than checklists. Good governance is about providing critical capital — intellect, reputation, resources and access — to power nonprofit success and thereby strengthen communities.

Become Exceptional Not Just Responsible

Responsible governance calls for boards to be competent stewards focusing on fiduciary oversight, making sure their organizations comply with the law, acting with financial integrity, and operating effectively and ethically.

But some boards want to operate at a more advanced level — a level described as exceptional. Exceptional boards add active engagement and independent decision-making to the oversight function. Their members are open and honest with each other and the chief executive. They passionately challenge and support each others’ efforts in pursuit of the mission. The difference between exceptional boards and those that are merely responsible lies in thoughtfulness and intentionality, action and engagement, knowledge and communication.

Strong boards and strong chief executives make for good governance. Sharing a passion for serving their communities and constituents, they forge a dynamic relationship that leads to a higher level of performance. Exceptional boards, energized by a deep commitment to the work of their organizations, constantly search for solutions and seek to add value. Individual board members do substantive work that draws on their unique talents. Chief executives lead the organization adeptly, managing resources on a daily basis and regularly tapping into board talent. Exceptional boards work closely with the executive director as a valued team member.

Know Your Board Responsibilities

Nonprofit board members face higher expectations and greater scrutiny than ever before. This increased scrutiny comes from the media, government and from all levels of the community. The public is demanding to know more about what goes on in boardrooms. Some board members have become afraid that the increased scrutiny could lead to exposure to personal liability if the organization fails to comply, even inadvertently, with the increased regulations. Thankfully, this fear is usually unfounded. However, it points to the importance of being very clear when communicating roles and responsibilities to nonprofit board members.

Most board members want to be part of a board with a high bar of excellence — one that is knowledgeable about its duties and conducting itself in a way that enhances the value, effectiveness and credibility of their organization. The best place to start is solid board training so everyone is operating with the same playbook and working together with a common understanding of their function.

Understanding the difference between governance, which is the board’s responsibility and management, which is the staff’s purview, is critical to ensuring a high performing board. A comprehensive job description for board members helps minimize any ambiguities about expectations. The board’s legal authority and the responsibilities of its individual members are distinct yet interdependent.

Finding and walking that fine line can be tricky sometimes, but it is possible if everyone understands basic board roles, responsibilities and function. This high level of understanding often is the result of a well organized, clear board training program led by an outside consultant.

Since the board is basically the “owner” of the nonprofit, excellent governance practices are critical to the success and sustainability of the organization. Once a strong foundation of board governance practices is established, the next piece of the nonprofit mystery is the all-important relationship between the board chair and the executive director/CEO. We’ll enjoy the wisdom of local thought leader, Dr. Peter MacDougall, in the next “Kinecting Dots” article.

