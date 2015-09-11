Cynder Sinclair: Ways Your Nonprofit Can Engage Millennials as Employees, Donors, Volunteers

Advice

The future is here — don’t get left behind. Your nonprofit likely wants to attract donors, retain employees, and recruit volunteers. Right? That means you need a clear plan for enticing, engaging, and keeping Millennials.

Why Millennials?

As employees — An estimated 80 million young Americans belong to the so-called Millennial generation, roughly ages 18 to 38. In five years, they will represent half of all workers.

Working with this generation of employees can be frustrating if you don’t understand their world view. So educate yourself about what it takes to attract and retain them.

As donors — They have $300 billion in spending power, and of that, $62.7 billion is considered discretionary. Millennials are the beneficiaries of a $41 trillion transfer of wealth from older generations. So you should have a fund development plan targeted to their unique perspective on philanthropy.

As volunteers — In 2010, 11.6 million Millennials dedicated 1.2 billion hours of their time to volunteer service. Volunteer rates for this generation have risen steadily since then, increasing from 31.4 percent to 28.4 percent in just the last five years.

This trend indicates the importance of nonprofits attracting Millennial volunteers and setting them up with meaningful opportunities to contribute their time and talent.

Just who are the Millenials?

Born between 1977 and 1997, Millennials are the most educated and culturally diverse of any generation before them. They’re also notorious job-hoppers who dislike bureaucracy and distrust traditional hierarchies — leaving many nonprofit leaders scratching their heads.

What motivates this rising cohort? How do you keep them engaged, earn their trust, and get the most out them?

Millenials are masters of digital communication and are primed to do well by doing good. Almost 70 percent say that giving back and being civically engaged are their highest priorities, which makes them ideal candidates for work in the nonprofit sector.

Nonprofits will want to attract this group at every level of their organization, but be strategic in your approach to avoid false assumptions and frustration. Leaders can start by educating themselves about this unique cohort.

I just finished reading an excellent book, Cause for Change by Saratovsky and Feldmann, which sheds light on how nonprofits can work more effectively with Millennials. I also found some very interesting articles about the impact of Millenials on the nonprofit sector on the Forbes and Inc websites.

Let’s take a look at some tips on understanding how to attract, engage, and retain Millenials as employees, donors, and volunteers.

Millennials as employees: When this group of employees is asked what they want at their job they list respect, appreciation, and the opportunity to learn new skills. They also want to know how they fit into the big picture of the organization and how they will personally be making a difference in their community.

The key with the Millennials is to provide structure for them in the workplace and at the same time find ways to channel their energy, engagement, and desire to help solve problems.

Here are approaches a nonprofit leader can take to attract and retain Millennial employees:

Explain your vision — Explain the whole picture so it connects the meaning to the person. These workers are more likely to look for meaning and impact in their work and aren’t satisfied simply punching a clock. Helping them understand their role in a larger plan gives them a clearer sense of purpose. It makes them feel valued, which in turn boosts their productivity.​

Focus on community service — This group places a higher priority on helping people in need than having a high-paying career. In order to tap into their creative energy we need to be respectful of the things they care about. This is why Millennials fit well into many nonprofit positions.

Develop in-between steps and titles — Members of this cohort are especially eager to progress in their careers and less willing to wait three to five years for a promotion. By developing in-between steps and titles, managers can meet their desire for career progression. It also provides incremental training and experience that will aid them later with larger career advancement opportunities.

Give encouragement and regular feedback — This generation responds well to encouragement and immediate feedback. They need to know they’re being noticed. The good news? It’s free. A simple “thank you,” “congratulations” or honest, supportive feedback from a manager can make all the difference, fueling their motivation to produce results. Some managers report frustration with the amount of praise these young workers seem to crave; but a simple acknowledgement goes a long way with them.

Offer More Flexibility — Work-life balance is one of the most significant drivers of employee retention among Millennials. This tech-savvy generation is essentially able to work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. Thus, seemingly arbitrary work hours or having to sit at a desk all day is less appealing to them. Many say they will sacrifice pay for increased vacation time and the ability to work outside the office. Offering flexible scheduling, occasional telecommuting and extended vacation time — provided performance remains consistent — can meet their desire for flexibility while also showing your trust.

Provide education and professional development — Good opportunities for growth and development are their top professional priorities. Most in this group are hungry and want to advance. If you don’t provide development, it’s like a slap in the face. Assigning stretch projects, bringing in speakers or sending employees to leadership conferences will be especially helpful.

Give them time for personal projects — On a regular basis, allow team members to work on whatever they want. Many organizations have had success offering employees time to work on a project of their choosing, helping them feel more engaged and in control and also boosting innovation within your nonprofit. It’s important for these young employees to take initiative, be creative and produce something on their own.

Watch for Part Two of this article which will focus on connecting with Millennials as donors and volunteers.

— Dr. Cynder Sinclair is a consultant to nonprofits and founder and CEO of Nonprofit Kinect. She has been successfully leading nonprofits for 30 years and holds a doctorate in organizational management. To read her blog, click here. To read her previous articles, click here. She can be contacted at 805.689.2137 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are her own.