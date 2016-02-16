Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:07 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Cyntha Hooper Joins Unity Shoppe Board of Directors

By Pat Hitchcock for Unity Shoppe | February 16, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

Unity Shoppe welcomes Cynthia Hooper as a new board member.

Hooper currently serves as a senior vice president in loan servicing for Community West Bank, where she oversees management of loans in the Santa Barbara, Goleta and San Luis Obispo areas.

Previously, Hooper held leadership positions for City Commerce Bank, and she has served as a director of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.  

Hooper has volunteered with a variety of local organizations. Helping with the annual telethon was her introduction to the Unity Shoppe, and she has offered her time to serve this organization ever since.

“I have always had a warm spot in my heart for the work of the Unity Shoppe," Hooper said. "With dignity and self-sufficiency central to all Unity Shoppe programs, I am honored to be part of this important community resource.”  

“With a strong financial background and an interest in giving back to her local community, Cynthia brings important skills to the Unity Board,” said Tom Reed, Unity executive director.

In addition to Hooper, Unity’s board of directors consists of Chairman of the Board Alyson Spann, Vice Chairman Susan Rodriguez, President/Director of Operations, Treasurer-Financial Officer Reed Spangler, Secretary Patti Boucher, Les Carroll, Frank Corral, David Gonzales, Jerry Herzberg, Kenneth Kahn, Jonatha King, Karen Mims and David Prichard.

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation that encourages self-sufficiency and independence by providing education and the necessities of life to families, children, seniors and persons with disabilities during periodic times of crisis.

These necessities are provided at no charge in a dignified manner without regard to political affiliation, religious belief or ethnic identity.

Founded in 1917, Unity Shoppe is the largest direct distributor of food and clothing in Santa Barbara County, serving 20,000 clients who are referred by over 300 agencies, churches and schools.  

For more information, please visit www.unityshoppe.org.

Pat Hitchcock represents Unity Shoppe.

