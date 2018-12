Posted on December 10, 2018 | 8:18 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Cynthia A. Harris, 81, of Santa Barbara, died Dec. 7, 2018. She was born on Aug. 11, 1937.

Mass will be said at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Road. Reception following at the Four Seasons Resort, La Marina Ballroom, 1260 Channel Drive.

Contributions can be made to Team for Kids www.runwithtfk.org in Memory of Cindy Harris.



Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.