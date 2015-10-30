Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Cynthia D. Brittain Joins Opera Santa Barbara Board of Directors

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | October 30, 2015 | 3:30 p.m.

Cynthia D. Brittain

Cynthia D. Brittain, an estate planning and tax law specialist with the Northern Trust Corp., has been elected to the board of directors for Opera Santa Barbara, with her three-year term beginning this past September.    

Born in North Carolina, Brittain earned undergraduate degrees in economics and foreign policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and went on to receive a Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law and a Master of Laws degree in taxation from the University of San Diego.

At California Western she was a member of both the Law Review and the International Law Journal. Brittain also has studied in Moscow and Paris. 

After beginning her legal career as a prosecutor in San Diego, Brittain was a partner in Santa Barbara-based Ambrecht & Brittain for nearly 10 years before practicing with the international law firm Withers in London and Hong Kong, where she was primarily involved in international cross-border planning for large global families.

Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2012, Brittain served as counsel at McKenna Long & Aldridge in Los Angeles, where she focused on domestic and international estate and tax planning.

At Northern Trust, she collaborates with clients and their counsel on estate planning strategies, including fiduciary and tax issues stemming from trust administration. She speaks nationally on cross-border planning.      

Brittain is a member of the Estate and Trust Committee and the Tax Committee of the California State Bar Association, as well as the Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

She served as president of the Ventura Estate Planning Council in 2007, and is currently a co-chair of the Tax Committee for the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

An accomplished musician in her own right, Brittain studied piano for 14 years and has contributed concert reviews to the Washington Post and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

In addition to Santa Barbara, she has attended opera performances in Vienna, London, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.  

“We are very pleased to welcome Cindy Brittain to our organization,” said Joan Rutkowski, immediate past chair of Opera Santa Barbara’s board of directors and current chair of its governance committee. “With her unique background in trust administration and fiduciary and tax issues, combined with a lifetime love of opera, we are confident she will have an immediate impact on Opera Santa Barbara’s important work in our community.” 

Tim Dougherty represents Opera Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 