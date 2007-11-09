Cynthia Korman Keeps Ojai Farmers Market Fresh

{mosimage}
During the week, Cynthia Korman, founder of the Ojai Certified Farmers Market, can be seen strolling along a Mesa beach, cruising around Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Pasadena and Malibu, keeping up with trends of the floral, beach and shabby chic variety as well as conducting research and meeting with purveyors of the unique and organic with one goal in mind: Bring things of beauty to the Ojai Certified Farmers Market that has been her baby for several years.
No longer a fledging market, Sunday belongs to the much-celebrated Ojai market, where you can find bison cuts and burgers, heirloom tomato plants, and fresh tamales along with the passionate vendors that dedicate their craft — food to flowers — to what is now an Ojai tradition.
Korman is hands-on, tending to its products, clients, aesthetics and, most importantly, its vendors. Her blond head can be seen bobbing in and out of the many booths, making sure everyone is tended to with a hug, a smile, water — she even makes sure to cover each booth if the vendor needs a quick break to get out of the hot Ojai sun.
We caught up with Cynthia, making paper dolls out of magazine clippings for “her kids” — the young children who help her at the market — at her Alameda Padre Serra bungalow with expansive ocean views and her equally expansive collection of antiques and decorative elements that combine nostalgic charm with timeless style.
Name: Cynthia Korman
Occupation: Executive director, Ojai Certified Farmers Market
How long in Santa Barbara? Over 10 years
Best thing about Santa Barbara: The weather and the beaches
Down-low on your downloads (music): Alternative Rock music for my workouts and walks on the beach
Pet peeve: Do you want only one? (laughs)
How you keep it green: Walk or bike everywhere, recycle everything from furniture to food scraps — hopefully this makes up for the fact that I drive an SUV!
Most fabulous find: 18th-century leaded glass church windows from Europe
Guilty pleasure? Desserts — daily!
Fitness regime: Weights, pilates, yoga, beach walks — anything outdoors
Eye candy: Handsome young men (this also falls under guilty pleasures …)
Best meal in town: Fresh fish and salads at Opal and sitting outside at Shoreline Beach Cafe
Style icon: Marilyn Monroe crossed with Martha Stewart
Nonprofit that you’re passionate about: Any ocean and/or land protection agency
Never too far from your reach: Tinted Chapstick
Style mantra: Creating something pretty from nothing
I am most likely wearing (designer or clothing item, or both!): Lucky jeans
Internet jones (favorite Web site): Realtor.com — hoping my dream home at the beach is listed at $250k
Where is your bookmark right now? Re-reading “The Road Less Traveled”
If I didn’t live in Santa Barbara I’d live in: Santa Monica
Creative outlet: Flower arrangements, making or selling bouquets, anything to do with flowers!
For holiday (must-have) (anything from cashmere cap to condo in Aspen): A lover with a big red bow
Liquid love: Cranberry Kombucha
Can never get enough: Love!
Best item in your closet: Designer gown
Every girl needs a: Friend
S.B. secret spot: Can’t reveal (then it wouldn’t be a secret!)
Can one wear white after Labor Day: Only on top
Fashion faux pas of 2007? Trying to bring back crimped hair from the ‘80s (Don’t tempt me)
If I could channel anyone it would be
The Ojai Certified Farmers Market is located at 300 E. Matilija St., between Signal and Montgomery streets (one block north of downtown). Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most of the farmers are listed at www.ojaicertifiedfarmersmarket.com . (Two-thirds of whom are organic growers).