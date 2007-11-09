Cynthia Korman Keeps Ojai Farmers Market Fresh

Cynthia Korman, founder of the Ojai Certified Farmers Market , works with one goal in mind: Bring things of beauty to the market that has been her baby for several years.

During the week, Cynthia Korman, founder of the Ojai Certified Farmers Market, can be seen strolling along a Mesa beach, cruising around Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, Pasadena and Malibu, keeping up with trends of the floral, beach and shabby chic variety as well as conducting research and meeting with purveyors of the unique and organic with one goal in mind: Bring things of beauty to the Ojai Certified Farmers Market that has been her baby for several years.

No longer a fledging market, Sunday belongs to the much-celebrated Ojai market, where you can find bison cuts and burgers, heirloom tomato plants, and fresh tamales along with the passionate vendors that dedicate their craft — food to flowers — to what is now an Ojai tradition.

Korman is hands-on, tending to its products, clients, aesthetics and, most importantly, its vendors. Her blond head can be seen bobbing in and out of the many booths, making sure everyone is tended to with a hug, a smile, water — she even makes sure to cover each booth if the vendor needs a quick break to get out of the hot Ojai sun.

We caught up with Cynthia, making paper dolls out of magazine clippings for “her kids” — the young children who help her at the market — at her Alameda Padre Serra bungalow with expansive ocean views and her equally expansive collection of antiques and decorative elements that combine nostalgic charm with timeless style.

Name: Cynthia Korman

Occupation: Executive director, Ojai Certified Farmers Market

How long in Santa Barbara? Over 10 years

Best thing about Santa Barbara: The weather and the beaches

Down-low on your downloads (music): Alternative Rock music for my workouts and walks on the beach

Pet peeve: Do you want only one? (laughs)

How you keep it green: Walk or bike everywhere, recycle everything from furniture to food scraps — hopefully this makes up for the fact that I drive an SUV!

Most fabulous find: 18th-century leaded glass church windows from Europe

Guilty pleasure? Desserts — daily!

Fitness regime: Weights, pilates, yoga, beach walks — anything outdoors

Eye candy: Handsome young men (this also falls under guilty pleasures …)

Best meal in town: Fresh fish and salads at Opal and sitting outside at Shoreline Beach Cafe

Style icon: Marilyn Monroe crossed with Martha Stewart

Nonprofit that you’re passionate about: Any ocean and/or land protection agency

Never too far from your reach: Tinted Chapstick

Style mantra: Creating something pretty from nothing

I am most likely wearing (designer or clothing item, or both!): Lucky jeans

Internet jones (favorite Web site): Realtor.com — hoping my dream home at the beach is listed at $250k

Where is your bookmark right now? Re-reading “The Road Less Traveled”

If I didn’t live in Santa Barbara I’d live in: Santa Monica

Creative outlet: Flower arrangements, making or selling bouquets, anything to do with flowers!

For holiday (must-have) (anything from cashmere cap to condo in Aspen): A lover with a big red bow

Liquid love: Cranberry Kombucha

Can never get enough: Love!

Best item in your closet: Designer gown

Every girl needs a: Friend

S.B. secret spot: Can’t reveal (then it wouldn’t be a secret!)

Can one wear white after Labor Day: Only on top

Fashion faux pas of 2007? Trying to bring back crimped hair from the ‘80s (Don’t tempt me)

If I could channel anyone it would be for their : God/ Buddha/the Divine to tell me what to do with the rest of my life???!?!

The Ojai Certified Farmers Market is located at 300 E. Matilija St., between Signal and Montgomery streets (one block north of downtown). Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most of the farmers are listed at www.ojaicertifiedfarmersmarket.com . (Two-thirds of whom are organic growers).