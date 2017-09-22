Cyrus Wallace Joins TD Party for Dos Pueblos in 49-0 Victory

Football

Chargers' defense adds three more turnovers, giving them 26 in five games

Cyrus Wallace caught two touchdown passes during the first half of his first game back for Dos Pueblos, and the Chargers’ defense forced three more turnovers in a 49-0 rout at San Luis Obispo on Friday night.

The DP defense raised its turnover total to an impressive 26 in five games. One of the turnovers was an interception of a screen pass by defensive tackle Nathan Beveridge in the first quarter

His pick set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Eric Lopez.

Daniel Arzate intercepted a SLO pass, but the Chargers couldn’t cash it in.

They did, though, after a fumble recovery at the 50. Quarterback Jake Ramirez combined with Wallace for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.

Wallace was playing in his first game after suffering a knee injury during the summer. He caught six passes for 102 yards in limited playing time. Last season, Wallace had 91 catches and was named All-CIF.

Ramirez hooked up with Wallace again in the second quarter on a 50-yard pass play to make it 21-0 with 2:34 left in the first half.

Ramirez did a nice job mixing things up the next time DP got the ball. He threw a screen pass to Lopez and followed that with a pass to Arzate, moving the ball to the SLO 20. A pass to Wallace got DP to the 5 and Ramirez finished the drive with a quarterback keeper. Jesse Mollkoy kicked his fourth PAT for a 28-0 lead.

Connor Lee scored on a 3-yard run on DP’s first possession of the second half and Lee finished another drive with a 9-yard scoring run for 42-0 lead with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Lopez had some big runs on both drives to set up the touchdowns.

Daniel Villalpando ran in for a score to complete the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Dos Pueblos improves to 4-1 while San Luis Obispo, which was coming off its first win in two years, falls to 1-3.