Cyrus Wallace Joins TD Party for Dos Pueblos in 49-0 Victory

Cyrus Wallace caught two touchdown passes during the first half of his first game back for Dos Pueblos, and the Chargers’ defense forced three more turnovers in a 49-0 rout at San Luis Obispo on Friday night.
The DP defense raised its turnover total to an impressive 26 in five games. One of the turnovers was an interception of a screen pass by defensive tackle Nathan Beveridge in the first quarter
His pick set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Eric Lopez.
Daniel Arzate intercepted a SLO pass, but the Chargers couldn’t cash it in.
They did, though, after a fumble recovery at the 50. Quarterback Jake Ramirez combined with Wallace for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Wallace was playing in his first game after suffering a knee injury during the summer. He caught six passes for 102 yards in limited playing time. Last season, Wallace had 91 catches and was named All-CIF.
Ramirez hooked up with Wallace again in the second quarter on a 50-yard pass play to make it 21-0 with 2:34 left in the first half.
Ramirez did a nice job mixing things up the next time DP got the ball. He threw a screen pass to Lopez and followed that with a pass to Arzate, moving the ball to the SLO 20. A pass to Wallace got DP to the 5 and Ramirez finished the drive with a quarterback keeper. Jesse Mollkoy kicked his fourth PAT for a 28-0 lead.
Connor Lee scored on a 3-yard run on DP’s first possession of the second half and Lee finished another drive with a 9-yard scoring run for 42-0 lead with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Lopez had some big runs on both drives to set up the touchdowns.
Daniel Villalpando ran in for a score to complete the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Dos Pueblos improves to 4-1 while San Luis Obispo, which was coming off its first win in two years, falls to 1-3.