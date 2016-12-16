Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Cyrus Wallace Steals Show in Dos Pueblos’ Win Over Arroyo Grande

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 16, 2016 | 10:15 p.m.

Junior Cyrus Wallace put up 16 points while playing stout defense in Dos Pueblos' 56-39 non-league home win over Arroyo Grande on Friday.

Wallace made his presence known early, scoring eight points in the first quarter. 

Arroyo Grande (4-4) got off to a good start, scoring the first five points of the game. From there, the 6-1 Dos Pueblos Chargers took over and rode a 23-7 run midway into the second quarter. 

Dos Pueblos took a 32-19 lead into halftime after closing out the second quarter on a 9-2 run, highlighted by a deep three pointer by senior guard Dylan Shugart. Shugart scored seven points on the night. 

With a solid halftime lead, the Chargers stepped up their defensive pressure, as Wallace's tight defense and multiple steals resulted in numerous Dos Pueblos fast breaks. Wallace had six steals on the night.

"We really wanted to put on defensive pressure," said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. "It translates into easier points for our offense."

Dos Pueblos outscored Arroyo Grande 13-4 in the third quarter to take a cozy 45-23 lead into the beginning of the fourth quarter and eventually closed out the game. 

The Chargers have won six straight, with Division-I powerhouse Mater Dei handing them them their only loss in the season opener.  

"We know that we're getting better but at the same time there are things we need to work on," Zamora commented. "We have confidence in each other."

Guard Diego Riker scored 10 total points and played strong defense to compliment Wallace. Forward Thomas Jimenez contributed seven while making his presence known in the key. 

Dos Pueblos next plays after a brief break on December 26 against Agoura. Zamora insists he will let his team rest, but that he knows they have things to tune up. 

"We're going to work on our offensive timing; our fast break," explained Zamora. "We've got to get down the fundamentals and focus on conditioning."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

