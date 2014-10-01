Cystic Fibrosis Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Receives National Accreditation

The Cystic Fibrosis Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has been awarded accreditation by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, one of the leading organizations in the search for a cure for the life-threatening, genetic disease of the respiratory and digestive systems.

The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital program is the only adult care center between Santa Barbara and the San Francisco Bay area accredited by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The center’s integrated multidisciplinary group of professionals is led by Richard Belkin, M.D., and Myron Liebhaber, M.D. The program, which opened in July 2012, provides state-of-the-art medical care for cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis patients from the Central Coast and beyond.

“Our mission is to provide the highest possible quality of care for the evaluation and treatment of cystic fibrosis and non-cystic fibrosis-related diseases for patients in our community,” Dr. Belkin said. “This is an exciting time to be involved with cystic fibrosis as there are many advances and new treatments in the pipeline and, hopefully, one day there will be a cure for this devastating disease.”

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation provides funding for and accredits more than 110 cystic fibrosis care centers and 55 affiliate programs nationwide, including 96 programs for treating adults with cystic fibrosis.

— Maria Zate is the manager of marketing and public affairs for Cottage Health System.