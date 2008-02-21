Czech Philharmonic to Perform Martinu and Mahler

{mosimage}

The justly celebrated Czech Philharmonic Orchestra promises to delight its audience when the Community Arts Music Association hosts an all-orchestral program under the baton of the ensemble’s principal guest conductor, Leos Svárovsky.

The concert — at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Arlington Theatre — consists of two works: Bohuslav Martinu’s Symphony No. 1 (1942) and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in c-sharp minor. The event is sponsored by The Nichols Foundation, John and Kathleen Moseley, Elaine Stepanek and co-sponsored by Bertling & Clausen. For tickets, contact CAMA at 805.966.4324 or the Arlington ticket office at 805.963.4408.

The Czech Philharmonic was founded in 1896, when the Czech homeland, Bohemia, was still part of the Hapsburg Empire and the Czech language forbidden by law. Its first concert was conducted by Antonin Dvorak. Throughout the 20th century, through the founding of Czechoslovakia, the crises of the 1930s, the Nazi occupation, the Soviet domination during the Cold War, and the ultimate separation, after the Soviet collapse, into the two countries of Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the Philharmonic kept and improved its reputation as the premier orchestra of Eastern Europe.{mosimage}

Bohuslav Martinu (1890-1959) was a great Czech composer, despite his Romanian last name. He was a sickly youth, which had at least one benefit: if he had been fit for military service — he was 24 when World War I broke out — his career might have ended early, like those of Rudi Stefan, George Butterworth and Alberic Magnard, in the thundering chaos of the trenches.

During the 1920s and ‘30s, Martinu divided his time between Prague and Paris. His music of that time often reminds one of Les Six — jaunty and tuneful, ironic, somewhat parodical. When World War II began, Martinu moved to the United States. His Symphony No. 1, written in 1942 when he was 52, helped him get established in this country. It is an expansive, melodic, decidedly romantic work, a more Slavic version of the sort of romantic nationalism that Roy Harris, Howard Hanson and Ross Lee Finney were writing about the same time.{mosimage}

Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in c-sharp minor, written 1901-1902, is best known by its fourth movement adagietto, which, in turn, is best known for the use made of it by filmmaker Luchino Visconti, who employed it unforgettably in the soundtrack of his film of Thomas Mann’s novella of the same name, Death in Venice. By turns frightening, sardonic, giddy, soulfully gorgeous and triumphant, the No. 5 stands halfway in Mahler’s symphonic output. It is a lot of things, and all at once, but one thing it never is is boring.