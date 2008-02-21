Monday, June 18 , 2018, 8:57 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Czech Philharmonic to Perform Martinu and Mahler

Leos Svárovsky to lead CAMA's all-orchestral concert at Arlington Theatre.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | February 21, 2008 | 5:38 p.m.

{mosimage}

The justly celebrated Czech Philharmonic Orchestra promises to delight its audience when the Community Arts Music Association hosts an all-orchestral program under the baton of the ensemble’s principal guest conductor, Leos Svárovsky.

The concert — at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Arlington Theatre — consists of two works: Bohuslav Martinu’s Symphony No. 1 (1942) and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in c-sharp minor. The event is sponsored by The Nichols Foundation, John and Kathleen Moseley, Elaine Stepanek and co-sponsored by Bertling & Clausen. For tickets, contact CAMA at 805.966.4324 or the Arlington ticket office at 805.963.4408.

The Czech Philharmonic was founded in 1896, when the Czech homeland, Bohemia, was still part of the Hapsburg Empire and the Czech language forbidden by law. Its first concert was conducted by Antonin Dvorak. Throughout the 20th century, through the founding of Czechoslovakia, the crises of the 1930s, the Nazi occupation, the Soviet domination during the Cold War, and the ultimate separation, after the Soviet collapse, into the two countries of Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the Philharmonic kept and improved its reputation as the premier orchestra of Eastern Europe.{mosimage}

Bohuslav Martinu (1890-1959) was a great Czech composer, despite his Romanian last name. He was a sickly youth, which had at least one benefit: if he had been fit for military service — he was 24 when World War I broke out — his career might have ended early, like those of Rudi Stefan, George Butterworth and Alberic Magnard, in the thundering chaos of the trenches.

During the 1920s and ‘30s, Martinu divided his time between Prague and Paris. His music of that time often reminds one of Les Six — jaunty and tuneful, ironic, somewhat parodical. When World War II began, Martinu moved to the United States. His Symphony No. 1, written in 1942 when he was 52, helped him get established in this country. It is an expansive, melodic, decidedly romantic work, a more Slavic version of the sort of romantic nationalism that Roy Harris, Howard Hanson and Ross Lee Finney were writing about the same time.{mosimage}

Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in c-sharp minor, written 1901-1902, is best known by its fourth movement adagietto, which, in turn, is best known for the use made of it by filmmaker Luchino Visconti, who employed it unforgettably in the soundtrack of his film of Thomas Mann’s novella of the same name, Death in Venice. By turns frightening, sardonic, giddy, soulfully gorgeous and triumphant, the No. 5 stands halfway in Mahler’s symphonic output. It is a lot of things, and all at once, but one thing it never is is boring.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 