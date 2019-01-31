D.C. Collier: Alone No More

Faith

For much of my life, I didn’t feel like I “belonged” anywhere or to anyone.

At home, I had a caring family, but my dad was always busy working and my mother was overwhelmed, so there was nowhere I could go to share my feelings, express doubts or receive validation.

I became an island unto myself. In the alcohol recovery field, this is known as a setup for addiction — meeting my own needs in all sorts of unhealthy ways, rather than seeking help from others to get my needs met in healthy ways.

I retreated inside my head and became more of a spectator in life. My passivity was interpreted by others as weakness, which invited being bullied and marginalized. Then things changed ...

Someone Who Really ‘Gets’ Me

In my Dec. 27 column, “Finally, a God I Can Relate To,” I described a dramatic encounter that I had with God. I had met someone who “got” me just as I was — no expectations, no demands, no making me grovel — complete unconditional acceptance, as is. Wow! It was as though, long ago, he and I were best-friends who became separated and were now reunited.

Blaise Pascal wisely observed, “There is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of every man which cannot be filled by any created thing, but only by God, the Creator.”

Before that, I was trying to fill my inner void with lifeless objects, and they just didn’t fit.

He Identifies with Our Loneliness

Have you any idea how lonely Jesus’ brief visit to earth must have been? For Him, the experience was often heartbreaking: “He was in the world, and the world was made through Him, and the world did not know Him. He came to His own, and those who were His own did not receive Him.”1

“Jerusalem, Jerusalem ... How often I (Jesus) wanted to gather your children together, the way a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were unwilling.”2

No one “got” Him — not his mother or father or brothers, nor his closest followers, certainly not the religious leaders or Roman conquerors. During His public ministry, He was hounded by religionists, misunderstood by His apostles, exploited and betrayed by a friend, denied by a sworn supporter.

At the end, He was deserted in his agony in Gethsemane, tortured mercilessly by the authorities, and left to die by suffocation on a cross — all alone. Even His Heavenly Father had to look away from Him as “He made Him (Jesus) who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”3

He Will Never Leave You, Never Forsake You

Jesus “gets” you and if you’ll let Him, He wants to come and live in your heart forever:

“I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Helper (Literally in the Greek, ‘Paracletos,’ one called alongside to help; or Comforter, Advocate, Intercessor), that He may be with you forever; that is the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it does not see Him or know Him, but you know Him because He abides with you and will be in you ... Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.”4

Does that mean you’ll never be lonely again? Of course, Christians can feel lonely at the human level. But deep down, in their spirit, they are connected directly to the exhilarating throne room of heaven. And like millions of pianos tuned to the same note, they are now perfectly in tune with God and fellow believers.

How About You?

Our modern technological age has lulled us into the false notion that we are surrounded by hordes of digital friends when in fact, they can unfriend you with a key-click without so much as a goodbye. All the comfort and entertainment flowing from our smartphones, TVs and movie screens can entice us into thinking this world is our permanent home.

But there is nothing permanent about it at all — it’s built on sand and scheduled for eventual demolition.

So, consider this offer from the lips of Christ Himself:

“... believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, I would have told you; for I go to prepare a place for you. If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself, that where I am, there you may be also.”5

Alone no more.

When I made my heart Christ’s home, Christ made His heaven my home. Don’t settle for the flimsy stuff of earth when heaven beckons you higher.

