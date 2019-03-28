D.C. Collier: Are You on a First-Name Basis with God?

Faith

If you are not on a first-name basis with God, then all you’ve got is religion and that won’t get you into heaven.

The first half of my life was mostly misspent. Aside from my litany of abysmal moral choices, my biggest waste was in chasing after religion, rather than a personal relationship with God.

I naively thought they were the same thing. It was only after Jesus broke through the fog of deception and connected with me personally, that I got the idea that religion was only getting in the way.

Bingo! I discovered that I could have an up close and personal relationship with Jesus, just like I had with other people, only vastly more rewarding.

True Christianity Is Intensely Personal

It’s amazing how personally God relates with His own people. Contrast this with His more distant references to human organizations like nations, crowds and groups of enemies like the Romans and Jewish leaders.

God’s favorites come in for special recognition in Hebrews 11, which tenderly memorializes many of his faithful — people like Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Joseph, Moses, Rahab (a harlot), Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, David, Samuel, John the Baptist, Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Paul and Peter.

God speaks of these heroes of the faith with deep affection as you would see among family members.

Does God ‘Know You?’ Do you ‘Know’ Him?

When I first met my wife, Ann, almost 30 years ago, had I been asked, “Do you know Ann?’ I would have answered “Yes, sure, I met her the other day.”

But suppose you asked that question today after 30 years of marriage with its continuous string of mutually shared joys and sorrows? I would reply with considerably more emphasis, “Do I know Ann? You bet I KNOW Ann!”

The word is the same, but the level of “knowingness” is infinitely more intimate. That’s because we have shared history together.

That brings us to one of the most heart-warming truths in all of scripture ... If we have come to know Christ as our Savior, it is because He has known us first:

“How blessed is God! And what a blessing He is! He’s the Father of our Master, Jesus Christ, and takes us to the high places of blessing in Him. Long before He laid down earth’s foundations, He had us in mind, had settled on us as the focus of His love, to be made whole and holy by His love. Long, long ago He decided to adopt us into his family through Jesus Christ. (What pleasure He took in planning this!) He wanted us to enter into the celebration of His lavish gift-giving by the hand of His beloved Son.”1

Who Found Whom?

Our earthly birth dates don’t mean a whole lot. If we are believers today, we were known to God since before the earth came into being. We think that we “found God,” when in fact, it is He that found us. He had us in mind for millions of years! Psalm 139 tells us that when it was time for us to be born, He superintended every detail:

“Oh yes, you shaped me first inside, then out;

you formed me in my mother’s womb.

I thank you, High God — you’re breathtaking!

Body and soul, I am marvelously made!

I worship in adoration — what a creation!

You know me inside and out,

you know every bone in my body;

You know exactly how I was made, bit by bit,

how I was sculpted from nothing into something.

Like an open book, you watched me grow from conception to birth;

all the stages of my life were spread out before you,

The days of my life all prepared

before I’d even lived one day.”

How About You?

Still think you are an accident? Don’t believe God cares about you? Listen to this, “What marvelous love the Father has extended to us! Just look at it — we’re called children of God! That’s who we really are. But that’s also why the world doesn’t recognize us or take us seriously, because it has no idea who He is or what He’s up to.

“But friends, that’s exactly who we are: children of God. And that’s only the beginning. Who knows how we’ll end up! What we know is that when Christ is openly revealed, we’ll see him — and in seeing him, become like him.”3

You are destined to be, “a chip off the old block” when it comes to God. Believe it and live like it.

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Ephesians 1:3-6 The Message (MSG)

2. Psalm 139:13-16 MSG

3. 1 John 3:1-3 MSG