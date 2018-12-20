D.C. Collier: Christmas, the Loneliest Day of the Year (for Many)

Faith

(exclusivevids1000 video)

A song I heard the other day reached down my throat, grabbed hold of my insides and pulled them out in great pain.

“It’s Such a Lonely Time of Year,” by Nancy Sinatra speaks to all of us with broken families, disillusioned children, and nagging regret over bad decisions. The song went on soulfully:

“Snow falling down children all around ...

I haven’t heard a word from you

And wondering what you’re doin’

Wish that you could see them, too

And be here by my side

And almost every day one of them will say

Why’d he ever have to go away

And the tears are so hard to hide



“It’s such a lonely time of year

Holidays and birthdays

And summer days and winter days

And any day when you’re not here”

A recent Wall Street Journal article stated, “The Loneliest Generation: Americans, more than ever, are aging alone. Loneliness undermines health and is linked to early mortality — and baby boomers are especially feeling the effects ... loneliness takes a physical toll and is as closely linked to early mortality as smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day or consuming more than six alcoholic drinks a day.”

Yet, here we are at Christmas, with our annual orgy of idealized TV ads complete with sappy songs, scenes of loved ones gathered around blazing fireplaces, and a new Lexus with a big red bow in the driveway. The ads cruelly feed expectations even though only the “1 percent” can afford all that stuff.

I know I’m supposed to be caught up in the bling of the season, but this time of the year can be particularly harsh on the divorced, bereaved, disenfranchised and those who find themselves alone.

Will a new refrigerator satisfy our inner longing for intimacy and love? We’re not made for “things,” we’re made for relationships with people, and in today’s fragmented culture, those relationships are too often broken.

God Takes on Human Form

In my decade of working with men of all religious backgrounds in the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s addiction recovery program, one question comes up repeatedly: Why doesn’t God (assuming there is one) just come down, show Himself and tell us what’s up?

Well, it turns out, He did come down, but it wasn’t pretty:

“He was in the world,

the world was there through him,

and yet the world didn’t even notice.

He came to his own people,

but they didn’t want him.”1

So why did He wrap Himself in skin and expose Himself to near-universal rejection? A wonderful story, “The Man and the Birds,” by Paul Harvey serves to illustrate:

“The story was about a man who just didn’t believe all that incarnation stuff. It just didn’t make sense to him ... One winter’s night he was startled by a thudding sound outside his house. He found a flock of birds huddled miserably in the blowing snow. In a desperate search for shelter, they had tried to fly through his large landscape window.

“He couldn’t let the poor creatures lie there and freeze, so he remembered his barn which could provide a warm shelter, if he could direct the birds to it.

“Quickly he opened the barn doors wide and turned on a light, but the birds did not come in. He tried leading them inside with bread crumbs, but the birds ignored them and continued to flap helplessly in the snow. He tried catching them ... He tried shooing them ... Instead, they scattered in every direction.

“And then, he realized that they were afraid of him. To them, he reasoned, I am a strange and terrifying creature. If only I could think of some way to let them know that they can trust me ... That I want to help them. But how? They feared him.

“‘If only I could be a bird,’ he thought to himself, ‘and mingle with them and speak their language. Then I could tell them not to be afraid. Then I could show them the way to the safe warm barn. But I would have to be one of them, so they could see, and hear and understand.’

“At that moment the church bells began to ring, pealing the glad tidings of Christmas. And he sank to his knees in the snow as he realized why God became a man to lead His beloved children to the safety and warmth of His presence.”

How About You?

Every time a person comes to faith in Christ today, Jesus is born spiritually in their hearts, just as Jesus Christ was born physically in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago.

Evangelist Oswald Chambers wrote, “Just as our Lord came into human history from outside it, He must also come into me from outside.”

In that sense, Christmas happens every day somewhere in the world.

Have you opened your heart to become a birthplace for the Son of God?

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. John 1:9-13 The Message