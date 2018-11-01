D.C. Collier: Confronting Today’s ‘Namby-Pamby’ Gospel

Faith

“We have made Christian faith the story of how a God without wrath brings men without sin into a kingdom without judgment, through the ministration of a Christ without a cross!”

— H. Richard Niebuhr

Over the past 2,000 years, the essential gospel message as presented by the church has suffered a gradual but steady degradation from being God-centered to man-centered.

This role reversal portrays God as a bumbling needy sovereign, struggling in the face of feckless man who “plays the field” before eventually getting around to considering God’s gracious offer of eternal life.

Preachers of this new man-centered “gospel” conveniently ignore the Bible’s clear teaching regarding the total depravity and utter helplessness of fallen man to save himself. They also turn a blind eye to the offended holiness of a righteous God.

Instead, they place lopsided emphasis on God’s unconditional love toward sinners, His perpetual patience and His hunger for our company to adorn His otherwise-empty heaven.

Some modern gospelers have gone so far as to propose a “universal salvation,” claiming that a loving God would never send anyone (especially them) to Hell. They confidently claim that everyone will end up in heaven, that all religions lead to the same place, and that God is especially partial to nice people.

Do you remember the adage, “If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is?” Don’t let that commitment-free fluff make a fool out of you.

The Divine Initiative

“But when God, our kind and loving Savior God, stepped in, He saved us from all that. It was all His doing; we had nothing to do with it. He gave us a good bath, and we came out of it new people, washed inside and out by the Holy Spirit.”1

It is humbling to think that we are in such a predicament that only God can get us out — but that doesn’t seem to stop us from trying.

Christian philosopher Dallas Willard, in his book, Renovation of the Heart, observed, “Much of what is called Christian profession today involves no remorse or sorrow at all over who one is or even for what one has done. There is little awareness of being lost or of a radical evil in our hearts, bodies and souls — which we must get away from and from which only God can deliver us.”

When it comes to the salvation of our souls, we need to look to someone far above our “pay grade.”

An Inconvenient Truth

It is worth remembering that God didn’t have to do anything to save sinners from their own folly. We had made our own bed. He has been warning us that we need Him since the Garden of Eden, then after that, “Going through a long line of prophets, God has been addressing our ancestors in different ways for centuries. Recently He spoke to us directly through his Son.”2

Now He speaks through the church.

God would have been totally justified had He just walked away after the ignominious fall of mankind. Truth be known, we are the needy ones.

Christian theologian J.I. Packer wrote regarding John Owen’s book, The Death of Death: “Recognize that divine mercy is SOVEREIGN and FREE ... To think that the Holy Creator, who never needed man for His happiness and might justly have banished our fallen race forever without mercy ... that His own son was willing to undergo death and descend into Hell to save them! And that now from His throne He should speak to ungodly men as He does in the words of the gospel ... which highlights above everything else the free love, willing condescension, patient long-suffering and infinite kindness of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

How About You?

Will you accept the divine verdict? Do you see that apart from divine intervention, you are exposed to God’s wrath and banishment? The Father sent the Son to die for you; the Son suffered “vicarious damnation” to save your soul. All of this because God willed it freely, not because He had to.

Pastor Steve Lawson once said, “Salvation is not a reward for the righteous, but a gift for the guilty.” No namby-pamby there.

“For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.”3

“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest.”4

— D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity’s basic “value proposition.” Click here for more information. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

1. Titus 3:5-8 The Message (MSG)

2. Hebrews 1:1-3 MSG

3. John 3:17 New American Standard Bible

4. Matthew 11:28-30