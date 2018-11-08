D.C. Collier: Digging the Gospel Out of the Rubble

Faith

The 1500s were not good years for organized Christianity. By then, the church had burrowed its way into all levels of society from peasants to kings and with it came innumerable heretical practices.

Then God stepped in to dig out His precious Gospel from the rubble of centuries of abuse and neglect.

One religious historian recorded:

“In 1517, in one of the signal events of western history, Martin Luther posted 95 theses on the church door in the university town of Wittenberg. Luther’s propositions challenged some portions of Roman Catholic doctrine and a number of specific practices. Luther argued that the Bible, not the pope, was the central means to discern God’s word. Further, Luther maintained that justification (salvation) was granted by faith alone; good works and the sacraments were not necessary in order to be saved.”

The Reformation (accompanied by the Renaissance) swept Europe, breathing fresh air into the musty halls of religion, academia and government. Man’s soul was again free to soar due in no small part to the Holy Spirit’s renewed influence. The gospel was again revolutionizing lives as it had in the first century.

Spiritual Declaration of Independence

Acknowledging man’s incurable obsession with burdensome religious customs, the reformers penned five momentous declarations that turned men’s hearts away from idolatry, religious oppression and doctrinal error, and back toward the crucial Gospel distinctives.

A great weight had been lifted off the backs of the downtrodden masses of that day, continuing all the way to the present.

The five declarations are:

» Sola scriptura: “Scripture alone”

In the first century, the Apostle Paul wrote, “There’s nothing like the written Word of God for showing you the way to salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. Every part of Scripture is God-breathed and useful one way or another — showing us truth, exposing our rebellion, correcting our mistakes, training us to live God’s way.”1

Sadly, just a few centuries later, the holy scriptures became buried beneath church bureaucracy, manmade regulations and contradictory theological errors propagated under the guise of apostolic authority.

Luther sensed that it was time to return, “like newborn babies to the pure milk of the word, so that by it you may grow in respect to salvation,” as Paul put it.

The Bible was dug out, dusted off and placed front and center once again as the supreme authority for all true believers.

» Sola fide: “faith alone”

“Saving is all his idea, and all his work. All we do is trust him enough to let him do it.”2

No more “working your way to heaven” through church membership, sacramental adherence, “good deeds,” etc. Yes, good works follow true conversion, but only as the supernatural outworking of the indwelling Holy Spirit, “... those who are in the flesh cannot please God. However, you are not in the flesh but in the Spirit, if indeed the Spirit of God dwells in you.”3

Salvation was available to anyone with childlike faith in the gospel and an open heart.

» Sola gratia: “grace alone”

“It’s God’s gift from start to finish! We don’t play the major role. If we did, we’d probably go around bragging that we’d done the whole thing! No, we neither make nor save ourselves. God does both the making and saving.”4

Salvation is a free gift granted by a sovereign act of God alone, based on a person’s faith in the person and work of Jesus Christ. It is never contingent on man’s approval, church membership or fulfilling certain educational programs.

» Solo Christo: “Christ alone”

“Here it is in a nutshell: Just as one person did it wrong (Adam) and got us in all this trouble with sin and death, another person (Jesus Christ) did it right and got us out of it. But more than just getting us out of trouble, He got us into life! One man said no to God and put many people in the wrong; one man said yes to God and put many in the right ... God is putting everything together again through the Messiah ...”5

Salvation is based solely on the work of Jesus — plus nothing — no adding to it through the efforts of man, regardless of how well-intentioned. It’s all through the precious blood of Christ.

» Soli Deo gloria: “to the glory of God alone”

“... so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”6

All creation exists for one purpose, the glory of God. It is worth remembering that God didn’t have to do anything to save sinners from our own folly. We had made our own bed.

But He sovereignly intervened on our behalf, while we were still “sinning up a storm” and helpless to save ourselves.

How About You?

Still depending on church affiliation and living a “good life” to make it to heaven? Tune in next time for some very good news that will get you out of that squirrel cage once and for all!

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity's basic "value proposition."

1. 2 Timothy 3:14-17 The Message (MSG)

2. Ephesians 2:8 MSG

3. Romans 8:8-9 New American Standard Bible (NASB)

4. Ephesians 2:9 MSG

5. Romans 5:12–21 MSG

6. Philippians 2:10-11 NASB