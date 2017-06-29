D.C. Collier: Does It Really Matter What You Believe?

Faith

In our overwhelmingly postmodern culture, matters of faith have largely been banished to the land of myths, legends and fairy tales. After all (the thinking goes), if we are just evolved from lower life forms, what place does God, salvation, sin and eternal life have?

If all we do is go “poof” in a few years anyway, why bother? Could the atheists be right? Is religion just a crutch to make sense of a meaningless existence?

But then, if our existence is meaningless, how would we know it? We would have nothing to compare it with. C.S. Lewis made that point in his book, Mere Christianity:

If the whole universe has no meaning, we should never have found out that it has no meaning: just as, if there were no light in the universe and therefore no creatures with eyes, we should never know it was dark. Dark would be without meaning.

Furthermore (the thinking goes), who’s to say which religion is right, even if there is more to life than meets the eye? Aren’t Buddhists, Hindus or New Age practitioners just as “right” as the more traditional Judeo-Christian crowd?

Then what about Muslims, Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Christian Science adherents?

As a teacher and mentor at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s renowned residential addiction recovery program, I have observed the widespread confusion about religion’s practical role.

This is no place for ecclesiastical pretense or theological wrangling. Men and women with nothing to show for their lives but broken relationships, legal disputes and dim prospects for the future are facing life-destroying consequences if they continue in their addictions.

This no-nonsense environment calls for nuts-and-bolts solutions. And I’ve seen firsthand what works for people struggling with self-defeating behaviors.

Although I have had my share of formal biblical training, I am not a theologian per se. I’ve been down the dusty trail of formal religion and, despite valiant attempts, have come up empty-handed when it comes to real, life-altering insights.

As a degreed engineer and technology entrepreneur, I am not easily misled — I’m a trained skeptic.

And yes, I can report that, once I finally surrendered to God’s winsome overtures and stopped trying to save myself, I had a direct encounter with the living Savior and can verify that “the things of earth have grown strangely dim, in the light of His glory and grace,” as the lines of an old hymn put it.

I’ve been exposed to and studied religions of every “flavor” and, while respecting their respective intentions, found all to be wanting in one critical respect. They lack eyewitness evidence and the verifiable return of someone who has “crossed over” into eternity through physical death and come back to tell about it.

And that is exactly where the Christian faith parts company with its competitors. Scripture unashamedly asserts that Jesus Christ “crossed over” and came back to tell about it.

Yes, many people claim to have had near-death experiences, complete with details about tunnels and white lights. But what about someone who was killed in a public execution witnessed by thousands, expertly embalmed, and buried in a sealed and guarded tomb — for three days?

I have come to cherish the words of an angelic eyewitness to this death and subsequent resurrection that occurred 2,000 years ago:

“Why do you look for the living among the dead? He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’”1

If you are a seeker of truth, suspicious that there may be more to life than meets the eye, read on.

From the start, you should know that this is no comparative religions textbook. For an analysis of the wider spiritual emporium out there, with its flavors of the day, you need to look elsewhere.

I’m cutting to the chase and presenting, to the best of my ability, the base case for Christianity — largely stripped of confusing denominational distinctions. I have never been one to look elsewhere when the real thing is staring me right in the face.

The Apostle Peter had the same thought when he uttered, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have words of eternal life. We have believed and have come to know that you are the Holy One of God.”2

Sooner or later, like it or not, we will all come face to face with the hereafter and the possibility of meeting up with our creator. So, I pose this question to you: What if you stepped out of your comfort zone before that fateful day arrives and take God up on his offer for a divine personal appointment?

Suppose that encounter could usher in undreamed-of possibilities for you — possibilities that stretch out into eternity? What’s to lose?

As Blaise Pascal said: “Belief is a wise wager. Granted that faith cannot be proved, what harm will come to you if you gamble on its truth and it proves false? If you gain, you gain all; if you lose, you lose nothing. Wager, then, without hesitation, that He exists.”

D.C. Collier is a Bible teacher, discipleship mentor and writer focused on Christian apologetics. A mechanical engineer and Internet entrepreneur, he is the author of My Origin, My Destiny, a book focused on Christianity's basic "value proposition."

1. Luke 24:5-7 New International Version (NIV)

2. John 6:68-69 New American Standard Bible (NASB)